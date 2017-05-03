Related Program: 
Topical Currents

Sick Building Syndrome

By , , & 24 minutes ago

(5-3-2017) .  Featured today is the story of “sick building syndrome.”  Its effect was first felt by high-powered Miami-based prosecutor, Alan Bell in the 1980s. 

He became seriously ill, and baffled scores of doctors.  Finally, the truth surfaced.  His new Miami high-rise office had toxic chemicals within.

Bell chronicles his battles in the book, POISONED:  How a Crime-Busting Prosecutor Turned His Medical Mystery into a Crusade for Environmental Victims.

www.alanbell.me

American Academy of Environmental Medicine

Related Content

University of Miami History Professor Gregory Bush

By , , & 3 hours ago

(5-1-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is with University of Miami History Professor Gregory Bush, a longtime advocate for South Florida’s urban environmental conscience, public land use, South Florida history, and much more.

After decades at U-M, Professor Bush has decided to leave the sub-tropical Miami area for the opposite pole: the state of Maine, with its average temperature of 42 degrees.

He has significant thoughts about leaving the region.

National Teachers' Day 2017

By , , & 5 hours ago

(5-2-2017) On today’s Topical Currents,  we celebrate National Teachers’ Day, with three outstanding educators from both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Teaching isn’t the highest paid profession . . . nor the easiest.

We chat with exceptional teachers, and find what motivates, inspires, and even confounds them.

Irvin Lin

By , , , & Apr 28, 2017

4-27-2017 Linda Gassenheimer, with Irvin Lin, author of Marbled, Swirled & Layered, his cookbook of homemade cake and cookie twists.

Are you tempted by a beer-battered brownie?

Stray and Free-Roaming Cats of Miami-Dade

By , , & Apr 28, 2017

(4-27-2017) Today’s Topical Currents begins with an ongoing program to reach the Miami-Dade stray and free-roaming cat population. 

It’s the COMMUNITY ACTION TARGETED TRAPPING INITIATIVE.  Teams of volunteers trap kitties . . . for neutering and release.

amoise@miamidade.gov

pets@miamidade.gov

305-418-7193, or dial 311