Septic Tank Inspections Sought As Part Of Home Sales

Pointing in part to water-quality problems in the Indian River Lagoon, a Brevard County House member Wednesday proposed requiring septic-tank inspections as part of the sales of homes and other types of real estate.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, filed the bill (HB 285) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 7. In a news release, Fine said the bill would not affect people who do not plan to sell their homes.

"There is no question that leaky septic tanks are contributing to water quality challenges across our state, including in our beloved Indian River Lagoon," Fine said in a prepared statement. "This measure would begin to tackle this issue by ensuring that septic tanks are inspected as part of the suite of inspections that regularly take place during a home sale so that buyers are fully informed about the properties they are considering buying."

