Sens. Nelson and Rubio File Bill to Extend Canadian Snowbirds' Stay

July 13, 2018

Florida's U.S. Senators — Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio — introduced legislation Thursday to extend the stay of some Canadian citizens who vacation in the U.S. 

If passed, the bill would allow Canadian citizens to stay in the U.S. for up to eight months of the year — two months longer than they're allowed to now.

But, the bill applies to some, not all, visiting Canadians.

The language of the bill specifies that they must be over the age of 50 and rent or own property in the U.S., but they cannot work for American employers while here or seek public assistance.

An estimated 3.2 million Canadians visited Florida in 2016, according to VISIT Florida. And, the Canadian embassy says those coming to the state contribute more than $4 billion to Florida's tourism-based economy each year.

