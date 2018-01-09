Senate Panel To Take Up Felony Theft Changes

Shortly after lawmakers gavel in the 2018 session they’ll start working on measures in committee. A Senate Criminal Justice panel will take up a raft of reforms including Sen. Randolph Bracy’s (D- Ocoee) bill raising the threshold for felony theft.



“Now why is this important?" Bracy asked at a November press conference. "It will make Florida smarter on crime and save taxpayers money, it will ensure that prison is reserved for those who are a threat to society. It will reduce crime."

"And as it has been said, many states—47 states—have higher felony thresholds than Florida.”

A bipartisan contingent of lawmakers is laying out an ambitious criminal justice agenda including tweaks for mandatory minimum sentences and bail reform.

