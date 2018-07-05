A Second Raccoon With Rabies Extends Alert In South Miami-Dade Area

By David J. Neal 17 minutes ago
  • Raccoons eat scraps of food left in the garbage at the Oleta River Shelter at Greynolds Park in North Miami.
    Raccoons eat scraps of food left in the garbage at the Oleta River Shelter at Greynolds Park in North Miami.
    Miami Herald Archive

A second raccoon in South Miami-Dade has tested positive for rabies — and that means part of the Southwest Miami-Dade suburbia will be on a rabies alert until Sept. 2, another 60 days.

The alert area is bounded by Southwest 152nd Street on the north, 187th Street on the south, 117th Avenue on the east and 137th Avenue to the west. That doesn't include the main campus of Florida International University, though one person tweeted that he walked past a classroom and saw a raccoon "inside just chillin' ... acting like he paid tuition."

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade reminds people that animals with rabies can infect other animals that haven't had their rabies shots. Rabies shots are atop the rabies prevention list from the health department. You can read some other tips on how to prevent the disease at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
rabies
racoons
animals
Miami-Dade County
news

Related Content

Rabid Raccoon Attacks In Palm Beach County, Officials Advise Caution

By May 9, 2018
James Barker / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Following a rabid raccoon attack, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is advising residents to be careful around wild animals.

The raccoon in question scratched and bit a worker in the community of Breakers West last week. The attack was reported to the county. A local trapper caught the animal, which then tested positive for rabies.

The victim of the raccoon attack started a five-shot course of rabies vaccines.

This is the fourth confirmed rabid animal case in Palm Beach County this year.

Boy, 6, Dies Of Rabies Contracted From A Bat

By Jan 16, 2018

A 6-year-old Florida boy died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.