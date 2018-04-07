In Search of History

8pm HISTORY DETECTIVES - History/Mystery - Explore the stories behind historic sites, artifacts and tall tales told in cities across the country, with the help of an inquisitive team of fact-finders with an uncanny talent for uncovering the truth.

IN THIS EPISODE: Chicago Clock; Universal Friends; War Dogs - What role did the Chicago clock play in keeping 19th Century America running on time; what can a 200 year old document reveal about the first American born woman to lead a religious movement; and a top secret Army program to turn man's best friend into a weapon of war.



9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Educator Henry Louis Gates Jr. examines U.S. history and continues his quest to "get into the DNA of American culture."

In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers. Analyzing genetic code, DNA diagnosticians trace bloodlines and occasionally debunk long-held beliefs.

RELATIVES WE NEVER KNEW WE HAD - DNA detective work allow actresses Tea Leoni and Gaby Hoffmann to learn the identities and life stories of their biological ancestors.

Gaby Hoffman traces the roots of the father she barely knew, exploring a long-held family rumor that her grandfather was illegitimate. DNA also allows Téa Leoni to learn the true identities and stories of her maternal grandparents, a school teacher and paper mill worker-turned-World War II veteran. Following the paper trail, both guests take these newfound lines back to the 18th century, and then further back over a thousand years.