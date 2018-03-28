Scott Backs Benefits For First Responders With PTSD

By News Service of Florida 3 hours ago

Firefighters, police officers and other first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder will qualify for a full array of workers’ compensation insurance benefits effective Oct. 1, under a bill that Gov. Rick Scott signed into law Tuesday.

Joined by state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Pam Bondi and legislative leaders, Scott signed the measure (SB 376) during an appearance at the Tampa Firefighters Museum.

“From day one, this has been a life or death issue,” Patronis said in a prepared statement. “Our first responders are attempting suicide at a rate that is exponentially higher than the general population. We know that with the right treatment our first responders who suffer from PTSD can get the help they need.”

In Florida, injured workers are prevented from receiving workers’ compensation benefits --- either medical benefits or lost wages --- for mental or nervous injuries not accompanied by physical injuries.

The Legislature changed the law in 2007, though, to allow first responders to obtain medical benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder without accompanying physical injuries. However, they still were precluded from obtaining lost wages for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Under the new law, first responders who have witnessed the death of a minor or witnessed a death that involved “grievous bodily harm of a nature that shocks the conscience” can file workers’ compensation claims for lost wages.

Generally, injured workers who are out of work for more than one week can file for lost-wage benefits, which cover 66 percent of weekly wages. Those who can return to work but cannot perform their old jobs, can qualify for a lost-wage benefit that pays 80 percent of the difference between what they previously earned and what they earn in their new positions. Those who can never return to work may qualify for permanent total disability, which pays nearly 67 percent of their average weekly wage.

Under the new law, first responders are required to show by clear and convincing evidence that the events were the source of the PTSD.

According to a 2015 article published in the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, 6.6 percent of 4,000 first responders surveyed had attempted suicide, which is more than 10 times the rate in the general population.

The new law is expected to increase workers’ compensation costs for cities and counties that employ first responders by upward of $7 million, according to the National Council on Compensation Insurance.

Tags: 
PTSD
first responders
2018 legislative session
Gov. Rick Scott
news

Related Content

House Passes Bill For First Responder PTSD Benefits

By Mar 6, 2018

First responders being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder could soon have extended benefits under a bill passed Monday by the Florida Legislature. 

Florida Senate OKs Bill For First Responder PTSD Benefits

By Mar 4, 2018

Firefighters, police officers and other first responders could get workers' compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.

Parkland Shooting Gives First Responders PTSD Bill New Life

By Mar 2, 2018

A Florida bill to assist first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder has found new life in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Project To Explore Effects Of PTSD On First Responders

By Mar 7, 2018

Florida legislators passed a bill this week that would make first responders eligible for workers compensation if they are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.