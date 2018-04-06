Saturday Events In South Florida Celebrate Rivers

By 44 minutes ago
  • Restaurants and condos along the Miami River show the economic benefit of ongoing restoration efforts.
    Restaurants and condos along the Miami River show the economic benefit of ongoing restoration efforts.
    Wikimedia Commons

It's a good weekend to learn about rivers in South Florida.

Saturday is the annual Miami Riverday Festival celebrating the historic Miami River. From 1 to 6 p.m. at Lummus Park near downtown Miami, there will be boat tours, kayak and paddleboard races, live music, children's activities, food, drinks and historical reenactments.

Farther north on Saturday, the River Kidz art contest is happening at 10 a.m. in Sewall's Point Park, in the town of Sewall's Point near Stuart.

 

Kids are invited to bring beach debris and make art, which will be used to inform elected officials about the need for protection of state waterways. The contest includes different age groups and recognition for the most beach trash collected, most unusual item found and best overall work.

Tags: 
environment
news
Local News

Related Content

Is South Florida Doomed By Sea-Level Rise? Experts Say No. In Fact, They're Optimistic

By Mar 27, 2018
Lieutenant Elizabeth Crapo, NOAA Corps / via Wikimedia Commons

South Florida’s future looks wet, salty and, unless you’re a mermaid, maybe a bit apocalyptic.

Outburst At Miami Sea-Level Rise Meeting Prompts Discussion On Urgency, Equity

By Apr 3, 2018
Florida Center for Environmental Studies

An ugly moment at a meeting of Miami's sea-level rise committee last week has prompted controversy over one of its members and a discussion over the committee's mission.

Funding Shortfall Looms For Palm Beach County's 34 Designated Natural Areas

By Feb 28, 2018
Kate Stein / WLRN

Palm Beach County's prized natural areas -- protected areas of dunes, wetlands, scrub and flatwood forests -- could lose money for maintenance in the next few years because of changes to funding sources.

Movement In Glades Communities Aims To End Sugarcane Burning

By Jan 17, 2018
Amy Green / WMFE

Steve Messam describes his city, Belle Glade, as having two main exports:

"Sugar," he said, "and wide receivers."

Local lore has it that National Football League standouts -- including Super Bowl-winning wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes -- hone their speed by chasing rabbits through burning fields, as controlled fires strip sugarcane of excess leaves in preparation for the harvest.