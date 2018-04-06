Saturday Events In South Florida Celebrate Rivers

It's a good weekend to learn about rivers in South Florida.

Saturday is the annual Miami Riverday Festival celebrating the historic Miami River. From 1 to 6 p.m. at Lummus Park near downtown Miami, there will be boat tours, kayak and paddleboard races, live music, children's activities, food, drinks and historical reenactments.

Farther north on Saturday, the River Kidz art contest is happening at 10 a.m. in Sewall's Point Park, in the town of Sewall's Point near Stuart.

Kids are invited to bring beach debris and make art, which will be used to inform elected officials about the need for protection of state waterways. The contest includes different age groups and recognition for the most beach trash collected, most unusual item found and best overall work.