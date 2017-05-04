Royal Secrets

The Royal Family is crossing the pond and setting up shop! Every Friday night at 8, join Her Royal Highness for an inside look into what makes the British monarchy one of the most fascinating and enduring lineages of all time!

Follow Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable life, from her youth to her uncle Edward VIII's stunning abdication, and her father's coronation as King George VI. She defines the role of a modern monarch, leading the Royal Family and her subjects through the challenges of post-war reconstruction, decolonization, conflicts in South Africa, Northern Ireland and The Falklands, and the difficult days after Princess Diana's death.

9pm SECRETS OF WESTMINSTER - History - Explore hidden worlds of London’s House of Commons, House of Lords and Westminster Abbey.



The Houses of Parliament and Big Ben are part of the classic London scene, emblems of British democracy, but was this always the case? Around the corner, one of the world's most famous churches, Westminster Abbey, is steeped in Anglo-Saxon myth and legend. Discover the hidden secrets of these emblems that anchor one of London's most powerful and storied neighborhoods.