Revived Bill Adding Human Trafficking Dangers To School Curriculums Passes First Senate Panel

A bill aimed at teaching Florida students about the dangers of human trafficking passed its first Senate panel Monday.

Middle and high school students in Florida may soon be learning about the dangers and signs of human trafficking as part of their public schools’ health curriculum.

“…to include but is not limited to information on the warning signs of human trafficking, terms used by traffickers, red flags that would indicate a trafficker’s malicious intent towards a student, websites that are popular with traffickers, and details on how a student may get help,” said Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota).

Steube says it’s really the brainchild of a high school student in his district.

“And, she said, ’obviously this is a problem throughout the state,’ and she didn’t realize that there are certain warning signs, certain things that people in her high school could look for to try to help people that are possibly involved in some of these different groups and organizations that are targeting young woman, and I think this is a way that we as a legislature can require that our students are taught these warning signs to prevent individuals getting involved in these trafficking groups,” he added.

Steube’s measure passed the Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee Monday. At the time, one lawmaker asked if elementary students could be included in the measure. Steube says he’s considering making that change.

Meanwhile, a similar bill he filed last year died during the legislative process.

