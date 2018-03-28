Related Program: 
Sundial

Revisting Conversations With Author Edwidge Danticat And Brett Sokol; Coverage Of School Walkouts

By Andrea Perdomo 27 minutes ago
  • Students from West Glades Middle School walked next door to support their peers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High during the protest against gun violence on March 14.
    Leslie Ovalle / WLRN News

Guests for Sundial on Wednesday March 14, 2018:

We revisited a past interview with Haitian-American novelist and short story writer Edwidge Danticat. She spoke with us in 2017 about her book, The Art of Death, which she wrote as part of her journey after her mother's passing.

We also replayed a past conversation with Brett Sokol, the arts editor of Ocean Drive Magazine and contributing writer of arts and culture to the New York Times. He discussed the conundrum of Homer, the Marlins Park sculpture that the new owners want removed from the stadium. It is unclear where the seven-story high sculpture will go, as it was paid for with taxpayer dollars. 

Students across the country walked out of classrooms today to protest gun violence. WLRN reporter Nadege Green shared her coverage with us on the walkout that took place at Turner Technical Art High School, also known as Turner Tech in Miami-Dade. 

