Republican Sunshine Summit, WNYC Podcast On Miami Police Shooting & New Bass Museum Exhibit

Florida Republican leaders are meeting in Orlando to plot their strategy for election year. The 2018 Sunshine Summit kicks off Thursday night with a debate between gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam. This is the first time both candidates face each other. Day two of the summit will include a panel called “Puerto Rico Rising.” Florida GOP Chairman Blaise Ingoglia launched the first Sunshine Summit in 2015 and joined Sundial by phone.

Listen to today's full show.

Next month will mark two years since the infamous police shooting of Charles Kinsey, an unarmed black man, in North Miami. The shooting was caught on cellphone camera. Kinsey was the caretaker for an autistic man, Arnaldo Rios, who was sitting next to Kinsey when he was shot in the street. The story spiraled into national news - it happened during the same summer that Philando Castile and Alton Sterling were shot. Now a new WNYC podcast, called After Effect, examines Rios' life during and after that traumatic incident. The first three episodes by host and reporter Audrey Quinn are already out. She joined Sundial from the WNYC studios.

Miami-based artist Karen Rifas questions our relationship with space through her minimalist art. Her colorful, shape-focused pieces can be seen in art galleries across the city and at her Bass Museum of Art exhibit “Deceptive Constructions.” Her first solo exhibition in 10 years, it explores how we see art from different perspectives. The viewer can interact with and even sit inside the art. She joined Sundial in the studio.