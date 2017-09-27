Report: South Florida Home To High Concentration Of Segregated Public Schools

South Florida has the highest concentration of segregated public schools in the state, according to a new study out Wednesday.

Statewide, the percentage of public schools enrolling a vast majority of black and Hispanic students has nearly doubled, from 10.6 percent in 1995 to 20.2 percent in 2015, according to the report from Florida State University’s Collins Institute.

Most “intensely segregated” schools — ones where 90 to 100 percent of students are non-white — are located in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Other urban areas have them, too — namely Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee.

The study also looked at the changing demographics of charter schools. Privately run charters now serve more Hispanic students than whites, a change over the last decade.

You can read the full report here:

.