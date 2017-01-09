Report: Florida Ranks 47 In Country In Child Health Care

The quality of health care among Florida's children has improved since 2008, but the state still lags far behind much of the nation.



That's according to a report released today by Florida Kids Count.

Florida made strides in crucial health care factors, including the number of children born with low birth weights and the number of deaths among children and teens.

Since 2008, the percentage of children without health insurance dropped from 18 to 9.

Still, Florida ranks 47th in the nation in the Kids Count report.

Program director Norin Dollard says expanding access to health insurance is key to improving that statistic.

“Health insurance just has such a profound benefit to kids,” Dollard said.

Along with health, the study -- which is part of a nationwide effort to track the status of children -- looked at economic aspects, education and family and community factors.

