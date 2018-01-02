Renewed Housing Assistance For Puerto Ricans Displaced By Hurricane Maria

FEMA is extending housing assistance for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The extension lasts through March 20. Puerto Rico’s government asked for the extension of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program as more than a third of the island remains without power.

But the Rev. Jose Nieves of the First United Methodist Church of Kissimmee says many families and hotels where they are staying have not yet gotten the word.

“It is very hard to focus on anything else when you’re worried about the fact that your children or your family are not going to have a roof over their head.”

READ MORE: Scott Says Florida Will Continue To Help Puerto Rico

The housing assistance had been scheduled to run out this month.

FEMA says Puerto Rican families have sought refuge in more than 1,700 Florida hotel rooms since Hurricane Maria devastated the island territory in September.