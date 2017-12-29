Relive The Magic of The Bee Gees

BEE GEES ONE NIGHT ONLY - Documentary/Performance



The Bee Gees are one of the best-selling music groups of all time, with hits spanning multiple decades and genres of music. With just one surviving member of the band left, Barry Gibb, fans can only relive the magic of this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-group through the rich catalog of music they have left behind.

Airs: Tuesday - January 2nd at 9:30pm

THE BEE GEES: ONE NIGHT ONLY features the group's 1997 concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. One of the very few Bee Gees performances ever filmed, the music special showcases many of their greatest disco and pop hits, including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “To Love Somebody,” “Massachusetts," “You Should Be Dancing/Alone,” and many more.

Highlights include video footage of John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John, one of the brightest stars of the '70s and '80s, with the internationally beloved “Grease.” The concert closes with “How Deep is Your Love,” complete with a Gibb family photograph slideshow, ending with another John Travolta Saturday Night Fever flashback, “You Should Be Dancing.”

More than just a band, the Bee Gees were a cultural phenomenon with international staying power. They have sold more than 220 million records and singles and scored countless Billboard Hot 100 hits.

