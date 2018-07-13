At Regional Workshop, South Florida Officials Pre-Plan For Future Hurricanes

By 43 minutes ago
  • Whitney Gray of the state's Florida Resilient Coastlines Program spoke to local officials at the workshop on pre-planning for disaster recovery.
    Whitney Gray of the state's Florida Resilient Coastlines Program spoke to local officials at the workshop on pre-planning for disaster recovery.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

After Hurricane Irma, some people with low-wage jobs took weeks to recover the costs of supplies and days of missed work. In parts of the Florida Keys, people spent months rebuilding homes and businesses.

On Friday in Fort Lauderdale, leaders from the four southeast Florida counties discussed how to avoid those sorts of challenges after future disasters.

"If we have pre-planning in place, then we can activate and bounce back quicker," said Susy Torriente, chief resilience officer for Miami Beach and a steering committee member for the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact. As part of the compact, Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties have agreed to conduct workshops on regional issues such as hurricanes and transportation.

Torriente said one goal of Friday's workshop was to think about how local governments and businesses can be partners in disaster recovery. That's in keeping with a recent re-commitment among compact members to include private partners in planning efforts.

Read more: 'Worse Than The Hurricane Itself,' Recovery From Irma Still A Daily Reality For Many In Keys

"We hold these workshops in the region so we can train our city and county staff and help them understand the recommendations in the Regional Climate Action Plan," Torriente said, referring to the tool members use to exchange best practices for resilience challenges. The climate action plan includes sections on public health and emergency management, and emphasizes equity -- including making sure all residents have access to the post-disaster supplies and services they need.

Torriente noted pre-planning for hurricanes is particularly important because rising seas will worsen storm surge and flooding, and global warming due to climate change may be making storms stronger.

That's also the thinking among community groups from Miami-Dade and Broward who recently held a community hurricane preparation simultion, then presented their recommendations to officials.

Southeast Florida's collaborative pre-planning effort is a good example for other regions throughout Florida, said Whitney Gray, director of the Florida Resilient Coastlines Program for the state Department of Environmental Protection. She called the regional climate compact, which has inspired similar efforts statewide, "the gold standard," and urged leaders to follow through on the pledge they made last year to emphasize equity in resilience plans.

Friday's event included separate meetups for each county where leaders discussed their specific challenges and solutions in the aftermath of a hurricane or other disaster, such as a flood or terrorist attack. It also included a presentation by Bill Johnson, director of emergency management for Palm Beach County, which has earned statewide recognition for its pre-disaster planning efforts.

Tags: 
Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact
resilience
environment
florida hurricanes
Hurricane Irma
news
Local News
sea-level rise
climate change

Related Content

Florida's 67 Counties To Learn About Resilience Against Hurricanes, Rising Seas, Power Outages

By Jun 26, 2018
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

Hurricane Simulation Is A "Serious Game" To Help Neighborhoods In Miami-Dade, Broward Prepare

By Jul 1, 2018
Kate Stein / WLRN

The newspaper headline for August 28, 2019, reads: “Category 5 Hurricane Expected to Hit Homestead, South Miami in Three Days.”

Thousands Of South Florida Homes To Face Constant Flooding in Next 30 Years

By & 7 hours ago
Hector Gabino / El Nuevo Herald

Within the next 30 years — the same time span for a home mortgage — 64,000 homes in South Florida are expected to experience regular flooding, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists. 

One out of every six of those homes are in Miami Beach. 

Nathaniel Reed, Champion Of Florida's Everglades And The Endangered Species Act, Dies At 84

By Jul 12, 2018
Everglades Foundation

A man who championed Everglades restoration and inspired decades of Florida conservationists died Wednesday during a fishing trip, according to his family.

It's Human Nature Not To Think About Rising Seas. Here's Why — And What Can Be Done

By Jul 4, 2018
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

If current sea-level rise trends continue, the ocean that makes many South Florida cities desirable places to live may become an existential threat.

With Governor And Legislators In Denial, This Tiny Florida Town Tries To Adapt To Climate Change

By Amy Green Jul 9, 2018

This report, part of an FCIR series on climate change, was produced in partnership with WMFE, the NPR member station in Orlando. The Florida Center for Investigative Reporting is a nonprofit news organization supported by foundations and individual contributions. For more information, visit fcir.org.

YANKEETOWN, Florida – While Florida state government bans the terms “climate change” and “global warming” in official business, this coastal fishing village of about 500 people and more water than dry land is being swallowed by the sea with almost no public attention or concern.

But town officials here are fighting back with some success.