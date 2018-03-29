Record Rain Led To Bonanza Year For Florida’s Wading Birds. Just Not In The Right Places

The record rain that pounded South Florida last year and left the state a sodden mess had a silver lining: an explosion of wading birds.

Threatened wood storks, which nearly disappeared in the early 1980s, doubled their 10-year nesting average. Little blue herons and snowy egrets were up 62 and 54 percent. Even roseate spoonbills fell just slightly below a dismal average, which is better than plunging even lower.

But while the numbers were up, nesting patterns revealed a troubling pattern continues. The birds appear to be giving up on the southern Everglades, once the bread basket for the state’s wading birds.

