Really old eggs and a corn palace

I'LL HAVE WHAT PHIL'S HAVING - Culinary Travel

Producer Phil Rosenthal, creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," explores culinary specialties and unusual cuisine around the world. Each episode takes viewers on new adventures that include visits to artisans, markets, vineyards and farmers.



Hong Kong - Travel with Phil as he dines on the city's best dim sum, gets a lesson in the art of tai chi, and bravely tries a century old egg.

9pm A PROGRAM ABOUT UNUSUAL BUILDINGS AND OTHER ROADSIDE STUFF - Travel Documentary - Rick Sebak presents a droll and informative look at wacky American architecture that salutes all-American energy and individuality built into some unforgettable structures.

Celebrate some of America’s most interesting and goofy buildings, places like Long Island’s duck-shaped Big Duck and the National Fresh Water Fishing National Hall of Fame (in the shape of a five-story-tall fish) in Heyward, Wisconsin.

In Mitchell, South Dakota, the unusual Corn Palace, decorated in corn and various other grains, has attracted visitors since 1892. Originally designed to convince homesteaders of the rich farming possibilities in the state, the Corn Palace is now a busy civic center celebrated every August with a festival.

10pm - 10 HOMES THAT CHANGED AMERICA - Documentary - Ten architecturally adventuresome homes that elevated living to an art form.



10 Homes that Changed America highlights 10 architecturally adventuresome dwellings, which provided Americans with more than just a “roof over their heads” – these homes elevated living to an art form. Meet the talented architects who brought these buildings to life, along with their often-eccentric clients, and the lucky individuals who live in these historic homes today. A primer in domestic architecture, 10 Homes will also offer a lesson in the history of American domestic life, as the evolving design of these homes over time reveals Americans’ changing relationship with nature, technology, and each other. The 10 homes:



