Racism, Slavery, And The President; Plus, Blacks In Miami Over The Decades

Author Ta Nehisi Coates didn't hold back on his stinging criticisms of President Donald Trump during a recent visit to Miami. Coates, a writer for the Atlantic, has written extensively on race in America. The event was put on by Miami's Book Fair and Books & Books. It was held at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus on Thursday, Jan. 11.

We'll go back to that event and listen to a large portion of the conversation between Coates and WLRN's Nadege Green, who was the moderator of the event.

WLRN's Nadege Green moderates a conversation with author Ta Nehisi Coates at Miami Dade College.

Dr. Marvin Dunn wrote what could be considered the first book about the history of blacks in Miami, Black Miami in the 20th Century. He was recently running for Congress but dropped out. He'll tell us about life for African Americans in the Miami of the 40s, 50s and beyond.