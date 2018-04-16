Raúl Castro Expected To Leave Office Earlier Than Originally Planned

Cuba moved up by a day the historic legislative session in which Raúl Castro will leave the presidency. The session of the National Assembly will be on Wednesday instead of Thursday, official press reported Monday.

The Council of State said it was moving up the meeting of the National Assembly in order to “facilitate the development of the steps that such a transcendental session requires.” The National Assembly session will begin at 9 a.m. in Havana’s Convention Palace.

With Castro’s term as Cuban president now set to end Wednesday and a generational shift in power expected to take place, U.S.-Cuba relations in some ways seem to have returned to the deep freeze of the Cold War era.

