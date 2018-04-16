Raúl Castro Expected To Leave Office Earlier Than Originally Planned

By Mimi Whitefield 57 minutes ago
  • Cuba's President Raúl Castro, left, gestures as he stand with First Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel during the 7th Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana on April 16, 2016. Díaz-Canel is expected to succeed Castro as president.
    Cuba's President Raúl Castro, left, gestures as he stand with First Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel during the 7th Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana on April 16, 2016. Díaz-Canel is expected to succeed Castro as president.
    Associated Press

Cuba moved up by a day the historic legislative session in which Raúl Castro will leave the presidency. The session of the National Assembly will be on Wednesday instead of Thursday, official press reported Monday.

The Council of State said it was moving up the meeting of the National Assembly in order to “facilitate the development of the steps that such a transcendental session requires.” The National Assembly session will begin at 9 a.m. in Havana’s Convention Palace.

With Castro’s term as Cuban president now set to end Wednesday and a generational shift in power expected to take place, U.S.-Cuba relations in some ways seem to have returned to the deep freeze of the Cold War era.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.  

Tags: 
Cuba
Raul Castro
news

Related Content

'The Corporation' Tells The Other Dark Bay Of Pigs Story: The Cuban-American Mob

By Mar 26, 2018
U.S. Attorney Southern District of Florida

The Bay of Pigs is one of the darkest episodes of Cuban-American history. But that failed 1961 attempt by Cuban exiles to overthrow Fidel Castro had another dark result. Some of its resentful veterans came back to the U.S. to form a violent Cuban-American mafia called The Corporation.