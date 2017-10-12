The 'Queen of Lincoln Road' Returns To South Beach On Film

  • Irene Williams wearing the hat she made from a toilet seat cover in a still from the film, Irene Williams: Queen of Lincoln Road. Click through to see the slideshow.
    Eric Smith
  • One of things that drew Eric Smith to Irene Williams was her unceasing committment to bright colors.
    Eric Smith
  • Eric Smith sent Irene Williams Pierre Cardin beach towels. As was her way, she crafted them into this outfit (the shoes!). Smith says when he saw what she'd done, he was so moved, he cried.
    Courtesy Eric Smith
  • Photographer Annie Leibovitz also noticed Irene Williams and took this photo of her in the outfit she made from the Pierre Cardin beach towels Eric Smith had given her.
    Annie Leibovitz
  • Williams at home in her apartment on Michigan Ave., just off Lincoln Road in South Beach. She walked to work on Lincoln for about 40 years.
    Eric Smith
  • Williams in front of her office building at Lincoln Road and Washington Ave.
    Eric Smith
  • Williams spent about 40 years walking up and down Lincoln Road. Her friend Eric Smith captured that in his film, Irene Williams: Queen of Lincoln Road.
    Eric Smith
  • Irene Williams in her office on Lincoln Road. She was a stenographer, working alone, on her own terms.
    Eric Smith
  • Irene Williams and Eric Smith forged a long friendship after he spotted her on Lincoln Road in the mid-1990s.
    Courtesy of Eric Smith
  • Williams at home with some of the many hats she made. The hats are still in South Beach, now part of the collection of the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU.
    Eric Smith
  • When the Jewish Museum of Florida - FIU opened its Irene Williams exhibition, her hats were celebrated in the form of cookies.
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • Irene Williams' handmade hat collection was marked with a cake at the Jewish Museum of Florida - FIU exhibition opening.
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • After completing a week of stenography work for Orson Welles, Williams wrote to his secretary that she felt she'd been "released from bondage." (On display at the Jewish Museum of Florida)
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • One of Williams many complaint letters, this one to fashion designer Betsey Johnson.
    Courtesy Eric Smith
  • Her complaint letters often elicited responses, like this one from the Betsey Johnson company.
    Courtesy Eric Smith
  • Complaint letter to the Greyhound bus company, and a response (on display at the Jewish Museum of Florida). Listen to Eric Smith describe this in the audio.
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • Complaint letter to Burdines, the Florida department store, with response. (On display at the Jewish Museum of Florida)
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • Complaint letter to Woolworths, with response. (On display at the Jewish Museum of Florida)
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN
  • Williams was also capable of writing letters expressing her satisfaction. In this case, she was happy with a vacation package to Canada. (On display at the Jewish Museum of Florida)
    Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN

Irene Williams spent roughly 40 years walking most of the length of Lincoln Road, from her apartment at Michigan Avenue to the office where she worked as a stenographer in the Lincoln Building at Washington Avenue. She was a vision in so many bright colors and loud patterns in clothes she made herself. Irene Williams was someone you noticed. 

Eric Smith noticed her while visiting one winter from New York. Smith created the popular E.G. Smith Socks in the 1980s, and he spent a lot of weekends in South Beach. He and Williams became friends quickly and remained close until she died in 2004. Smith's photos of her, a collection of her hats -- and her complaint letters -- are one display at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU,  (310 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, until Wednesday, Oct. 18. The exhibit is closing a couple weeks early because of Hurricane Irma.)

You can listen to our conversation here, and read it below. You can also watch Eric Smith's award-winning short documentary, "Irene Williams: Queen of Lincoln Road," below. 

Do you remember the first time you saw Irene Williams?

Eric Smith: It was early in January of 1995. ... One day I noticed this little old woman dressed in hot pink. And then I noticed the next day she was there in lime green. And then the next day in orange, and then at that point I thought, "I want to meet this person." And the lovely thing is that when I first met her I had a small video camera on me at the time. I actually have recorded our very first meeting.

And that was January 25, 1995.

Yeah, there was a time stamp on the camera that I didn't turn off, which is great.

And that's how your film opens. You actually see that time stamp. What kinds of clothes drew you to her -- the clothing that she made? Can you describe some of that?

Well, she would choose bright colors, from head to toe: from the hats to the shoes, to the bag to the umbrella to the glasses and all the accessories. And these clothes were made out of terry cloth, out of fake fur, out of all these kind of wacky fabrics that she customized. They were all handmade and one of a kind -- and pretty do-it-yourself, not like haute couture, but in her own way, made with a lot of skill.

And with no patterns, she says in the film.

No patterns, all by instinct.

And there's the scene, I think it's the first day that you met her, she's wearing ...

The avocado outfit. So she had this outfit that was made out of avocado fake fur. I think there was a bag, a coat and a hat, and maybe some other little accessories. And she was telling me that she loved the color and she loved the fabric, but the only place she could find it was in the bathroom accessory department. So the hat was made from a commode cover, or toilet seat cover (laughing). And she turned it into her hat!

I was just interested in her more visually, and when she started to talk and I saw the creative, funny person inside, I just thought, "Oh there's someone in here that I'd like to get to know better." So I invited her to tea the next day.

Smith gave Williams the vintage Pierre Cardin beach towels you see here as her outfit (the shoes!). He says when he saw what she did with them he was so moved he cried. Annie Leibovitz photographed her in this outfit (see slideshow).
Credit Courtesy Eric Smith

And that started a 10-year friendship. … And then she wanted to know about my life, and about a month or two after we knew each other, I shared with her about being gay, and she goes, "Oh that's great. I thought so." She, you know, had an awareness about her.

How old were you the first time that you saw her, when you first became friends?

I must have been 38.

And how old was she?

You know, I never asked her age when I met her. And after about five years of knowing her pretty well, I said, "Irene, how old are you?" And she looked at me very sternly, and she said, "That's a question you just don't ask somebody." So at that point I kind of promised myself that I would not reveal her age or talk about her age.

But you did find out how old she was.

I did. I have to confess here on public radio that at one doctor's visit I did peek at her file (laughing) to look at her [birth] date, but I never told her, and I never shared her age. But recently when I realized that it was going to be the centennial of her birth, I thought, "OK, I think it's OK to talk about her age." She was in her late 70s when I met her.

Part of the exhibition includes a series of framed complaint letters. Who are they to and what was she complaining about?

Irene would travel and take these, like, package tours. So maybe the letter was to Greyhound (see photo in slideshow) -- and what she would do if she had a problem she would go to the library and she would find out who the president of Greyhound was, what their address was and what their slogan was. So she would start off the letter to the president and say something like, "Greyhound takes you across America." And then she would go in her next sentence, "and not so fast," and then go into her complaint. And the thing that I love about these letters is that she's very articulate. She's to the point. She doesn't hold back. But she also can criticize and compliment in the same letter. And then I love the responses, that these companies actually responded.

Susan Gladstone (director of the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU): From the perspective of the museum and putting them on display, one of the things we loved about them is they are the actual typed letters, and they're actually on the old onion skin style typing paper. And it was very important to us when we were framing them to preserve that quality so -- to make it look like the letter was floating in the frame, and so you could actually see the ridges and the edges of this beautiful old paper on which everything was typed, because she was a stenographer.

And they really are very well-written letters.

Eric Smith: And she's all self-taught. I mean, one of my favorites is just a little invoice. ... Being a freelance secretary before computers, many people would come down for the winter and still want to engage in business, and they would hire a freelance secretary.

"No amount of money could compensate for this man's demands." The sharply-worded letter to Orson Welles' secretary, billing him for the week of stenography work Williams did for him. (on display at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU)
Credit Alicia Zuckerman / WLRN

So Orson Welles was one of those people that hired her to do some of the secretarial work while he was in town ... And she invoiced his secretary (see photo), and there was a little note in there that reveals something like, she says, "All I can say is that I never worked for someone so difficult, and I feel like I'm released from bondage."  

As you can sort of tell from the complaint letters, she wasn't necessarily the easiest-going person in the world. And you said there were times when you actually kind of wanted to walk away.

Yeah.

Why was that and why didn't you?

Irene had a very strong sense of what was right ... And people make mistakes. People, you know, aren't perfect. And I always say in Irene's ball game it was one strike and you're out.

But I'm not like that. When I have a friend, even if we have a disagreement or problem, I work it through. That's one of the things that made our friendship strong, is that I didn't abandon her. And I think a lot of people did walk away from her because she told people what she thought, and she wasn't afraid to do that. But it kept people at a distance, and it kept people away often. It was just like, "Irene, just you know, take a breath. You know, this isn't the end of the world." (laughing)

Eric, in the film you say you wanted to know who was inside the clothes. Who was inside the clothes?

She was an early feminist. She was a single woman starting her own business, being independent. And I just saw this creative spirit, this someone who could take a toilet seat cover and make it a hat, who found ways of dealing with the fact that she had very little money but she could make the most out of it.

Irene had a sister, and her sister, Irene would tell me, would often come down and I think be embarrassed by Irene because she looked different. And I think her sister was more conventional. But in any case, I think her sister's husband passed away, and they wanted her to come up north to the funeral. And the sister called her up and says. "You're coming and you're going to wear black." Well, Irene showed up at the funeral in fire engine red patent leather from head to toe with like go-go boots, to boot. And that's how she went to the funeral. So she had her way. She was not going to wear black. And that was Irene. She was a rebel.

That the museum decided to take these artifacts from Irene's life -- they're going to preserve an important story, an important life in South Beach. 

Watch Eric Smith's short documentary about his friendship with Irene Williams here:

