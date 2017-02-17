Pythons, Mysteries And Missiles: Fundraiser Celebrates Hidden Everglades History

  • A truck transports a Nike Hercules anti-aircraft missile through Florida's Redlands.
    Everglades NPS via Flickr
  • Nike Hercules anti-aircraft missiles like that were kept at Alpha Battery base in Everglades National Park.
    South Florida National Parks Trust

A hidden military base. Python catchers from India. Galápagos tortoises and a world-renowned herpetologist. It sounds like an Indiana Jones movie.

But it's all tied to a mystery of the Everglades -- one that will be on display during an event in Homestead on Saturday.

A 1968 photograph of radar towers at the A Battery missile base in Everglades National Park.
Credit National Parks Service, via Flickr

The event is a benefit for the Alpha Battery missile base site in Everglades National Park. That base was built to defend the United States against possible attacks by the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Today, the Alpha Battery missile base is open for tours, but the park needs money to keep those tours going. So on Saturday, the public will have the chance to tour the base and to meet some big names in the reptile world -- all in order to raise funds.

"It’s going to be one of the most unique, amazing events that we’ve ever organized," said Wayne Rassner, chairman of the board of the South Florida National Parks Trust. "The cause is wonderful -- keeping history alive, hopefully, so we can learn what to avoid in the future."

What to avoid, meaning, the tensions of the Cold War years that led to the base's construction. 

Completed in 1964, the Alpha Battery base was one of four bases built in South Florida to launch "Nike Hercules" anti-aircraft missiles if Russia were to attack the U.S. from Cuba. The others were at what's now the Krome Detention Center, and in Miramar and Key Largo. At the time, South Florida residents -- including Rassner, who was born and raised in Coral Gables -- were largely unaware of the bases' purpose.

"I knew there was something out there," Rassner said, recalling trips into the Everglades with his father, brother and Boy Scout troop, "but I didn't think of asking what it was.

"People had no idea we had a missile base sitting in the middle of Everglades National Park."

In this 1965 photograph, soldiers load a Nike anti-aircraft missile onto rails.
Credit U.S. Army, Redstone Arsenal Archive via Flickr

At Saturday's event, the public will be able to hear from veterans who were stationed at South Florida's four Nike missile bases. One of those veterans is Joe Wasilewski, who served as a sentry. Today, Wasilewski is a world-renowned herpetologist who's opening his private reptile collection in Homestead for the fundraiser.

The event has two parts: a tour of the base beginning at 9 a.m., and a gathering at Wasilewski's house that starts at 1 p.m. and features tortoises, snakes and a Eurasian eagle owl. Guests include members of the Irula tribe from India, who are in South Florida for two months to hunt pythons in the Everglades.

Tickets start at $75 for kids and $125 for adults, and include drinks and food truck fare. Proceeds go to the missile base tour program and to cover the costs of missile base veterans in attendance.

Details and reservations are available at www.nikemissile.eventbrite.com or by calling 305-665-4769.

Related Content

Snake catchers From India Hunt Pythons In Everglades

By Jan 25, 2017

Florida has gone halfway around the world to get help with its python problem.


How The Cuban Missile Crisis Shaped Miami

By Rich Halten Oct 24, 2012
Charles D. Carter

Where were you on October 22, 1962?

If you aren’t old enough to remember, ask someone over 50. That day, when President Kennedy revealed in a national TV broadcast that there were missiles in Cuba, was life altering for many, especially in South Florida.

It was a day that inspired Miami native Charles Carter, who was 16, to skip school and go to the Army Recruiting Office. With his parents' consent, he successfully enlisted in the military and was assigned to one of the four, hastily built missile sites in the Everglades - a mere 90 miles from a potential nuclear threat.

Producer Rich Halten spoke to Carter and several other people who lived through that time, tapping their memories about the Cuban Missile Crisis,  as this week marks the 50-year anniversary. 

Archival audio is from the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives.

We were also fortunate to gather tales and memories from members of the Public Insight Network to enhance the already incredible story Halten produced. You can listen to the radio story above, and you can read what contributors remembered and thought of those two horrifying and sleepless weeks below.

Two Sleepless Weeks 

On The Hunt: Python Challenge About More Than Enormous Snakes

By Kate Stein Feb 11, 2016
Kate Stein / WLRN

 

Donna Kalil has been capturing snakes for nearly 50 years.

"Where I grew up in North Miami -- where Aventura is now -- those were great places to hunt," she says. "Yellow rat snakes, corn snakes, indigos. Every kind of snake you could think of."

So naturally, when she heard about the Python Challenge, Kalil signed up for the chance to capture Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

Pythons are “bigger than any snakes I’ve caught before,” Kalil said. For her and other hunters in the Challenge, that’s appealing.

Key West's Latest Addiction: The News From 1855

By Dec 22, 2016
Monroe County Public Library

Key West residents are following William Hackley's every move - even though he has been dead for 150 years. 

Janet Reno, First Woman To Be U.S. Attorney General, Dies At 78

By , & Nov 7, 2016
Associated Press

Miami’s Janet Reno,  the first woman to be United States attorney general, died Monday at 78 from complications connected to Parkinson’s disease.

Her eight-year tenure in that office brought some of the country's most high-profile issues to her desk including the seizure and return of Elián González to Cuba, the capture of the Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski and the 51-day Waco siege standoff in which 76 people died.