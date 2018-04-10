Pulse Shooter's Widow Acquittal, Dem. Gubernatorial Candidate Gwen Graham & Carlos Frias

Guests for Sundial for Monday, April 2 2018:

The trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, ended last week in Orlando, Fl. The jury found Salman not guilty in aiding her husband carry out the attack that killed 49 people and injured dozens more.

Danielle Prieur, from our sister station WMFE in Orlando, was a part of the team of reporters covering the trial. She joined the program to talk about the reaction to the not guilty verdict and an anonymous statement made by the foreperson which explained how the jury reached their decision.

Former congresswoman Gwen Graham announced her plans to run for the Florida Democratic Gubernatorial nomination in 2017. Graham is no stranger to the state's Governor's Mansion - she moved there as a high school junior when her father, Bob Graham became governor in 1978. Despite her family's political background, she won her first position in public office in 2014, after beating an incumbent Republican to represent her district in Congress.

Graham joined the program from sister station WFSU in Tallahassee, where she discussed her position on climate change, gun control and public education. She also answered questions from callers.

James Beard Foundation Award Finalist

A James Beard Award is the culinary equivalent of an Academy Award. The 2018 nominees have been announced and two members of the South Florida community are finalists in their respective categories. Brad Kilgore of the Wynwood restaurant, Alter is a Best Chef of the South nominee and Miami Herald Food and Dining editor Carlos Frias is a finalist for the Local Impact category.

Carlos Frias participated in a previously recorded interview shortly after the James Beard Award finalists were announced.

He said he learned about his nomination after one of his followers congratulated him on Instagram.

The Miami Herald will pay for his trip to the award ceremony that will take place in Chicago on May 7. Find the full list of nominees here.