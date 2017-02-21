Protecting The Protector: 30-Year Project To Stabilize Historic Fort Jefferson Almost Complete

By 47 minutes ago
  • The stabilization work on Fort Jefferson has taken about 30 years - as long as it took to build the fort.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    The stabilization work on Fort Jefferson has taken about 30 years - as long as it took to build the fort.
    Kelly Clark
  • Fort Jefferson in 1898. The fort was never finished — but the structure was also not altered, unlike most of the coastal fortifications from the same era.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Fort Jefferson in 1898. The fort was never finished — but the structure was also not altered, unlike most of the coastal fortifications from the same era.
    National Park Service
  • Corrosion from iron shutters led to the failure of the fort's bricks, leaving its interior coral concrete exposed.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Corrosion from iron shutters led to the failure of the fort's bricks, leaving its interior coral concrete exposed.
    Courtesy Kelly Clark / National Park Service
  • One wall, or "front," of the fort after stabilization. The iron shutters are gone and the bricks have been replaced and remortared.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    One wall, or "front," of the fort after stabilization. The iron shutters are gone and the bricks have been replaced and remortared.
    Courtesy Kelly Clark / National Park Service
  • The original iron shutters in the fort wall, pushing out the masonry.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    The original iron shutters in the fort wall, pushing out the masonry.
  • A replicated shutter assembly in a restored wall. The new shutters are made out of non-corrosive material.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    A replicated shutter assembly in a restored wall. The new shutters are made out of non-corrosive material.
    Courtesy Kelly Clark / National Park Service

Seventy miles west of Key West, a group of islands forms the Dry Tortugas. Those islands, and the waters surrounding them, are at the center of a national park with spectacular coral reefs. But the park is best known for its biggest structure.

The last section of the fort walls awaiting stabilization next year. That will mark the finish of the 30-year project.
Credit Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Fort Jefferson was part of a system of coastal fortifications built in the 19th century — and after 30 years of work, it was never finished. The fort had more than 400 guns and a standing garrison of soldiers. But it never engaged in battle.

"It's funny, people are always like, 'But it never fired a shot. What a waste,'" said Kelly Clark, the cultural resources specialist at Dry Tortugas National Park. She sees it differently.

"I'm going, no way! It was totally successful. It did exactly what it was meant to do," Clark said.

Fort Jefferson's job was to guard the Gulf of Mexico, and access to the all-important Florida Straits. The fort was a deterrent to any other power trying to get at the fledgling United States and its newly expanded coastline.

Clark is so into her job, which includes working on the 30-year project to stabilize the fort, that her friends in Key West give her a hard time about it.

"When I get talking on this stuff, instead of motormouth, they call me mortarmouth," Clark said.

There's a lot of mortar to talk about. And a lot of it has needed replacing — especially around the openings in the fort walls, where cannons once pointed at the Gulf.

Those guns were protected by iron shutters, which didn't do so well in the saltwater environment.

"The iron shutters started corroding basically the day after they were put in place, in 1858," Clark said.

That corrosion pushed out the masonry walls around the shutters. So starting in the late 1980s, the Park Service started pulling out the iron and rebuilding the brick walls.

The Fort Effect

"The early days of this work was heavy on trial and error," Clark said. Along the way, the Park Service and the masons working on the fort have learned how to better match materials and so the repaired sections blend with the old, and hold up.

But even now, with experienced masonry crews returning year after year, they have to cope with what they call "the fort effect."

"You can try your hardest to think of everything. And get everything. And have a plan," said Justin Fortin, the masonry superintendent for Stone and Line Imports, from Brookfield, Mass. He's on his fifth year working on the fort.

Jacob Smith, left, and Kim Byrd, right, lay bricks to stabilize the walls of Fort Jefferson.
Credit Nancy Klingener / WLRN

"It just seems that always something will break that you didn't think of or some part that almost never breaks, but it breaks out here - because it's out here," Fortin said.

And when that happens, "Nobody's running out to Home Depot," said Clark. "It's literally a one to two-day process to get something out here." That's because the only way to reach Fort Jefferson is by boat or seaplane.

Something Old, Something New

The restoration uses many of the same materials as the original building. The bricks from the lower levels, referred to as Pensacola brick, are made from Escambia clay, common throughout the Southeast. They come from a factory near Slidell, Louisiana.

The natural cement for the mortar came from mines near Rosendale, New York. "We're procuring natural cement from the same exact mines that they were using in the 1840s, '50s and '60s," Clark said.

And on the fort's upper level, or parapet, the bricks originally came from a company in Boston called Stiles and Hart. That part was built after the start of the Civil War and they couldn't get the Pensacola bricks any more. Fort Jefferson, like Key West, was occupied by the U.S. Army and stayed in Union hands throughout the war. And like the fort, Stiles and Hart is still around.

The bricks on the upper part of the fort came from Massachusetts — and the replacements are coming from the same company, which is still in business.
Credit Nancy Klingener / WLRN

"The original bricks up there, they still have the S and H stamp on them and we're getting them from S and H now," Clark said.

'A Big Pile Of Bricks'

The Park Service has spent about $25 million stabilizing the fort during the 30-year project. That may seem like a lot for a park that's so remote that it's hard to visit. Last year, fewer than 75,000 people got there.

But the outer brick walls were literally starting to collapse into the moat around the fort, leaving the coral concrete that makes up most of the fort's walls exposed. If that had not been stabilized, "you would have had huge sections that would have fallen down," said Fortin.

And the intact Civil War-era fort that people marvel over today would have been lost.

"You might be able to see it in a picture book or something. But it would have been a big pile of bricks," he said.

Most of the series of coastal forts built in the 1800s were adapted to serve new defense technologies, right up to World War II. So they don't look the same.

But that isn't the case in Fort Jefferson. 

"Fort Jefferson is virtually unaltered from its 19th century state," Clark said. "So we are one of the most important records of that point in time. And I think that's worth preserving."

Masonry crews work on the fort in the winter and spring, and not during hurricane season. Clark said the work is expected to finish up next year.

Tags: 
national parks
Florida history
Florida Keys
news

Related Content

Historic Gravestones Get Restoration Work In Key West

By Feb 20, 2017
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The Key West Cemetery dates back to the mid-19th century — and some of the gravestones there have fallen into disrepair.

Key West's Latest Addiction: The News From 1855

By Dec 22, 2016
Monroe County Public Library

Key West residents are following William Hackley's every move - even though he has been dead for 150 years. 

National Park Service Centennial Provides Reasons To Celebrate, But Work Continues

By John Adornato Aug 24, 2016
HistoryMiami

Today, we celebrate the historic centennial of the National Park Service, one of our country’s crowning achievements and a model of conservation and preservation that is used all over the world.

 

In Florida, we are a fortunate enough to have 11 national park sites. Each is unique to our area and each is deserving of national park protection. And this centennial year we’ve had some incredible victories on behalf of some of our parks right here in South Florida.

 

Florida's Natural Filter: Everglades National Park

By Caitie Switalski Aug 24, 2016
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Inside of The Everglades National Park  - deep into the Gumbo Limbo Trail - the namesake trees are jokingly referred to as "tourist trees" because the Gumbo Limbo is red and has peeling bark, like a sunburn. 

It's a hot August day - 91 degrees - and the humidity is palpable. More than one million people visit the Everglades every year, but silence is still a distinctive feature of this 1.5 million acres of protected wetlands. 

What else stands out along the hiking destination? The water here.

Miles Off Key West Roams The Loneliest American Crocodile

By Mark Hedden Nov 13, 2014
Mark Hedden

You shouldn’t name a crocodile or ascribe it human emotions. It’s not a pet. It’s a wild and primitive creature with a lot of very sharp teeth and a crazy powerful jaw.

But that didn’t stop anyone from naming the sole crocodile living at Dry Tortugas National Park.

Cletus. That's what most people on the park staff call the croc. A few call him Carlos. No one remembers why.

Dry Tortugas Dispatch: Beckoning Birds, a Lighthouse, and No Ghost

By Feb 20, 2013
Nathaniel Sandler

In two nights sleeping under the arches at Fort Jefferson, I never saw the ghost. It is legend, or hearsay, but the myth persists. I trawled the halls regularly, even audibly coaxing at times to Dr. Samuel Mudd, the villainous co-conspirator against Lincoln, or any other poor soul who may have lived a life unfulfilled and made a specter amongst the fortified brick. There were plenty of candidates.