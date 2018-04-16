President Trump Visits Hialeah To Talk Tax Cuts

By 50 minutes ago
  • President Trump (right) shakes hands with Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Maximo Alvarez looks on at Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah on Monday.
    Miami Herald

President Donald Trump visited South Florida Monday where Cuban-American business owners heaped praise on him for his $1.5 trillion tax cut package.

The invite-only event drew a few hundred people to Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, where it was being billed as "USA Open For Business." Several Cuban-American business owners praised Trump's tax reform package for making their companies more profitable and therefore able to hire more employees.

"The economic impact of this is tremendous," said Jose Mallea, owner of Biscayne Bay Craft Brewery, who joined Trump on stage along with several other business owners.

Mallea said the tax reform law's specific cuts to alcohol excise taxes is beneficial to his brewery. He added that additional benefits in the tax packages have allowed him to purchase $100,000 more in equipment and hire two new employees.

Lowell Dunn echoed that assessment. "I think it's a great thing for the country, a great thing for all of our other businesses as well," said Dunn. "Real estate construction, garbage, and oil and gas."

Protesters also gathered outside the event holding signs critical of Trump.

Inside, Trump said the tax cut package, the first legislative win of his presidency, will have a wide-ranging impact on the economy and everyday workers in communities like Hialeah. 

"All of the people of Hialeah, you are a spectacular people," Trump said. "A hard working people. I love you."

Hialeah is one of South Florida's major Cuban-American enclaves, and many voters there supported Trump in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump
tax cut
Hialeah
Cuban-Americans
news
Local News

