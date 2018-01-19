Pompano Beach Mayor Celebrates City Accomplishments, Points Out Challenges

City officials beat their chests with pride but also listed some problems to focus on in the coming year in Pompano Beach during Thursday’s State of the City address.

Hear from Mayor Lamar Fisher.

Pompano Beach’s Mayor Lamar Fisher highlighted zoning projects along the city’s eastern corridor and the revitalization of the city’s old town area during his presentation. However, he said it was the redevelopment of the beach pier and more tourism that had him filled with pride.

“That encompasses, really, what Pompano Beach is all about,” Fisher said. “But we still want to have that hometown feeling.”

It was Fisher's last State of the City address to the chamber of commerce members and residents. He's decided to run for a seat on the Broward County Commission.

After he spoke about the city’s yearly accomplishments, Fisher listed the main challenges the city will focus on for the coming year, including improving the quality of education, cracking down on subpar community homes, and reducing homelessness.

"We haven't become Boca, we haven't become Fort Lauderdale," Fisher said.

After the major's address, the president and CEO of the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce Ric Green announced that the Lighthouse Point Chamber of Commerce will be merging with Pompano’s.

It’s the Greater Pompano Beach’s second chamber of commerce merger; the city's merger with Margate’s Chamber Council became official in January of 2017.