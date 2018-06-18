A Pirate's Curse

8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A detective inspector is transferred from London to the island of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean.

A treasure hunter's murder in the jungle leads to a mystery involving pirates and an ancient myth.

A team comes to the island looking for the fabled treasure of the pirate Leclerc. Group leader Daniel Morgan is injured in an explosion and another member Ian parks shot dead in Daniel's tent. Poole believes Daniel was the intended victim,especially when he survives another 'accident'. However,learning that Parks seemingly found the treasure and marked it with grid reference PD46 on a map Poole wonders if Daniel killed him and faking the attempts on his life. He changes that view after Daniel is murdered but finds the motive for the double slayings had nothing to do with treasure but that PD 46 was another commodity worth killing for.

9pm CASTLES: Britain's Fortified History - Documentary - From William the Conqueror to Queen Victoria, historian Sam Willis traces the story of Britain's castles and their unique roles in our history, art and literature.

KINGDOM OF CONQUEST - Sam Willis tells the story of the English ruler who left the most indelible mark on the castle - the great Plantagenet king, Edward I, who turned it into an instrument of colonisation. Edward spent vast sums to subdue Wales with a ring of iron comprised of some of the most fearsome fortresses ever built. Castles like Caernarfon and Beaumaris were used to impose England's will on the Welsh. But when Edward turned his attention to Scotland, laying siege to castles with great catapults, things didn't go so well for him.