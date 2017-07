The All-Star Home Run Derby began 8 p.m. Monday night at Marlins Park in Miami. Baseball fans from across the country, from Boston to Philadelphia, Houston and Orlando, came to witness sluggers step up to the plate to compete in the derby.

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton was last year's champion. This year, he faced New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, and Dodgers' Cody Bellenger.

