Pet Owners To Face Charges For Abandoning Animals During Irma

By 43 minutes ago
  • Two-year-old rescued pit bull "Buddy" waits to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in West Palm Beach on Sept. 18, 2017.
    Two-year-old rescued pit bull "Buddy" waits to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in West Palm Beach on Sept. 18, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN

Palm Beach County animal care officers rescued more than 100 pets during Hurricane Irma.

Now law enforcement looking to hold some owners accountable.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Capt. David Walesky said dozens of dogs were brought in and surrendered by people evacuating. Others were tied to cars, left in cages, or let loose in the community.

“There were hotels up and down the coast that were accepting animals,” Walesky said. “Right here in Palm Beach County, we had a pet friendly shelter that was open to these people and they had the option to go to it. They chose not to.”

PBCACC investigations have identified several cases the department will bring to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office for criminal charges, according to Walesky.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said his office will charge those owners with felony animal cruelty.

“There is no excuse for leaving your pet behind to die,” Aronberg said.

Tags: 
animal control
Hurricane Irma
florida hurricanes
hurricane
pet care

Related Content

Abandoned Pets Chained To Trees, Parked Cars Left With No Way To Escape Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff Sep 10, 2017
Kate Stein / WLRN News

Some Palm Beach County residents who evacuated Hurricane Irma left everything behind, including pets. 

Palm Beach County’s animal control officers have been hustling to rescue abandoned animals.

Some of them were loose, some were in pens, some were tethered, according to Palm Beach County's Animal Care and  Control Director Dianne Sauve. She says officers rescued around 50 dogs and two cats over the past two days. 

Some animals were chained to trees and parked cars.

Officials say, with a potentially deadly hurricane on the way, it’s felony animal cruelty.

Keys Animal Shelter Looks To Go High And Dry

By Feb 4, 2015
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The animal shelter run by the Florida Keys SPCA provides outdoor play areas for the dogs and cats in its care, runs spay-neuter clinics and generally tries to keep up with current approaches in humane treatment of animals. But it's a matter of making do in old quarters.

There are play yards so the dogs spend at least four hours a day outside. The cats have colonies with access to covered areas outside. But none of that is much help when the Keys get heavy rain, a common occurrence during subtropical summers.

After Hurricane Irma Blew Away Power, Century-Old Technology Became Lifeline For Locals In The Keys

By 13 hours ago
Mark Hedden / markhedden.com

Almost 20 years ago, a little radio station from the Lower Keys won an Edward R. Murrow award — one of the highest honors in broadcasting. WWUS was recognized for continuously broadcasting during and after Hurricane Georges, a Category 2 storm that pummeled the Lower Keys.

But it turns out that effort was just a warm-up act for Hurricane Irma.

Where To Put Your Giraffe During A Hurricane?

By Sep 20, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

You may remember the iconic photo of a flock of flamingos stuffed into a bathroom at the Miami Metrozoo during Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago. And we were wondering: How do zoos and parks keep animals safe during a hurricane?