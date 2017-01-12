Related Program: The Public Storyteller Paula Holland Delong - Signing My Name By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 56 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email December 11, 2016 Paula Holland Delong took up painting and found some hidden talent Listen Listening... / 12:22 December 11, 2016 Paula Holland Delong has a story about finding independence. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Felipe Ramis - Chance Meeting By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago December 4, 2016 Felipe Ramis has to stand on a long line at the cafeteria. Might as well make the best of it. Listen Listening... / 10:39 December 4, 2016 Felipe Ramis tells a story about a good thing that happened while standing in a long line.