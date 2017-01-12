Related Program: 
The Public Storyteller

Paula Holland Delong - Signing My Name

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 56 minutes ago
The Public Storyteller

December 11, 2016  Paula Holland Delong took up painting and found some hidden talent


Felipe Ramis - Chance Meeting

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 1 hour ago

December 4, 2016  Felipe Ramis has to stand on a long line at the cafeteria. Might as well make the best of it.