Paul Horner, Fake News Purveyor Who Claimed Credit For Trump's Win, Found Dead At 38

By 38 minutes ago
Originally published on September 27, 2017 5:06 pm

Though President Trump often derides the mainstream media as "fake news," we know now that there were people who consciously crafted false news stories during the 2016 election and passed them off as real.

One of those people was Paul Horner, who made his living creating news hoaxes that often went viral. Authorities say Horner was found dead last week near Phoenix; he was 38.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told NPR that an autopsy found no signs of foul play and that Horner's family said he had a history of abusing prescription drugs. Evidence at the scene suggests that Horner may have died from an accidental overdose, according to the sheriff's office.

The county's Office of the Medical Examiner told NPR that its investigation into Horner's death is open and pending, and thus foul play has not been ruled out.

In a business now associated with Russia and Macedonia, Horner was a homegrown news fabricator.

He considered himself a political satirist. "There's a lot of humor, a lot of comedy in it," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper in December.

He created fake stories for his website National Report that were likely to find a believing audience. In one fake story, The Washington Post reports, he claimed that President Barack Obama used his own money to keep open a "federally funded" Muslim culture museum during a government shutdown. Horner was delighted that Fox News reported that story as fact before they backtracked.

"Is National Report the fake news site, or Fox News?" he asked the newspaper. "You decide."

In an interview with the Post after the 2016 election Horner said, "I think Trump is in the White House because of me."

"His followers don't fact-check anything — they'll post everything, believe anything," he said. "His campaign manager posted my story about a protester getting paid $3,500 as fact. Like, I made that up. I posted a fake ad on Craigslist."

It's difficult to gauge whether Horner was as influential as he claimed. But his stories certainly reached wide audiences, often by masquerading as coming from reputable news sources.

His fake story about Obama invalidating November's election result was shared more than 250,000 times on Facebook, according to the Post. Horner told BuzzFeed that another of his bogus stories, which claimed 20 million Amish people had committed to vote for Trump, turned up in Google News and garnered 750,000 page views in two days.

Horner told the newspaper that he was making $10,000 a month from Google-powered ads on his websites.

"I hate Trump," he said. But he targeted conservatives with his stories because he found it was more profitable.

When asked why he would write the stories he did, like peddling the idea that there were paid protesters at Trump rallies, Horner said he assumed someone would fact-check it.

"I mean that's how this always works: Someone posts something I write, then they find out it's false, then they look like idiots," he told the Post. "But Trump supporters — they just keep running with it! They never fact-check anything! Now he's in the White House. Looking back, instead of hurting the campaign, I think I helped it. And that feels [bad]."

"I do it to try to educate people," Horner claimed in the interview on CNN. "I see certain things wrong in society that I don't like."

Facebook announced last week that it would undertake a number of reforms to guard against interference in elections. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social network wouldn't be able to catch everything.

"We don't check what people say before they say it," he said. "And frankly, I don't think our society should want us to."

Horner's brother told The Associated Press that there was "a genius behind a lot of" his brother's work.

"I think he just wanted people to just think for themselves," said J.J. Horner. "Read more; get more involved instead of just blindly sharing things."

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
fake news
Donald Trump
news

Related Content

Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale

By Aug 1, 2017

The Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of President Trump worked in concert under the watchful eye of the White House to concoct a story about the death of a young Democratic National Committee aide, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The explosive claim is part of a lawsuit filed against Fox News by Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network. The suit was obtained exclusively by NPR.

To Test Your Fake News Judgment, Play This Game

By editor Jul 3, 2017

Fake news has been on Maggie Farley's mind further back than 2016 when President Trump brought the term into the vernacular.

Farley, a veteran journalist, says we've had fake news forever and that "people have always been trying to manipulate information for their own ends," but she calls what we're seeing now "Fake news with a capital F." In other words, extreme in its ambition for financial gain or political power.

"Before, the biggest concern was, 'Are people being confused by opinion; are people being tricked by spin?' " Now, Farley says, the stakes are much higher.

Want To Learn How To Detect Fake News? Miami-Dade Public Libraries Can Show You

By Holly Pretsky Jun 5, 2017
Jason de Villa / FLICKR Creative Commons


Lincoln Said What? Bogus Quotations Take On A New Life On Social Media

By May 15, 2017

It wasn't a serious political gaffe, but it was awkward. On Feb. 12, the Republican National Committee tweeted a picture of the Lincoln Memorial along with the quote, "'And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count; it's the life in your years' — Abraham Lincoln."

Longtime Trump Ally Meets With Lawmakers, Calls Russia Inquiries 'Entirely Political'

By Sep 26, 2017

Roger Stone, the longtime ally of President Trump's known for his brash and braggadocio style, answered questions behind closed doors from lawmakers and staff for the House Intelligence Committee for more than three hours Tuesday, as part of the panel's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

White House Reiterates Email Policy After News Of Officials Using Private Accounts

By Sep 26, 2017

News that at least six current or former senior members of the Trump administration have used private email accounts as they conduct official business has prompted the White House to clarify its policy.

"All White House personnel have been instructed to use official email to conduct all government-related work," press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "They are further instructed that if they receive work-related communication on personal accounts, they should be forwarded to official email accounts."