Past and future collide for intense drama

8pm MERCY STREET - Drama - Inspired by real people and events, Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of Americans on the Civil War home front.

Set in Virginia in the spring of 1862, Mercy Street follows the lives of two volunteer nurses on opposite sides of the conflict: Nurse Mary Phinney (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a staunch New England abolitionist, and Emma Green (Hannah James), a naive young Confederate belle. The two collide at Mansion House, the Green family’s luxury hotel that has been taken over and transformed into a Union Army hospital in Alexandria, a border town between North and South and the longest Union occupied city of the war. Ruled under martial law, Alexandria served as the melting pot of the region: with soldiers, civilians, female volunteers, doctors, wounded fighting men from both sides, runaway slaves, prostitutes, speculators and spies.

THE HAVERSACK - Confederate belle Emma is overwhelmed by her friend Tom's mental state.Dr. Foster wrestles with his marriage and career as Mary tries to improve her patients’ lives with Samuel’s help. Silas involves Aurelia in a corrupt deal.

9pm THE REFUGEES - Scifi Drama - A tense, emotional thriller exploring the impact of a disaster on a small, rural community. It is about ordinary people and how they cope when faced with an extraordinary situation.

Humankind is about to suffer the greatest exodus in its history... Emma and Samuel, an ordinary couple trying to make ends meet, are part of a tight-knit rural community, bound together by shared hardships. When Alex knocks on their door late one night, asking for shelter, they are cautious. But Alex tells them an incredible story. He is a refugee from the future seeking shelter in the present. They turn on the television - all the channels are reporting the same story. A mass exodus - people from the future are turning up all over the world. The family agree to let Alex stay, but when Alex reveals something about Emma and Samuel's future, it's clear that his arrival at their house is no coincidence.

THE SEIGE - Alex tells the Cruz family that he joined the exodus to stop Samuel and Emma from being murdered.