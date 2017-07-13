Party at the Palace and Tour the Great Park

8pm QUEEN AT 90 - History

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned longer, visited more places, and met more people than any British monarch. Now she's marking a milestone of a more personal kind, Her Majesty's 90th birthday. "Downton Abbey" star Elizabeth McGovern narrates this unprecedented look into the life of perhaps the most famous woman in the world. We look back on her remarkable 63-year rule, and gain intimate insights from Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the Royal Family.

9pm QUEEN'S CASTLE - Culture/History - Three-part documentary series which goes behind the scenes at the Queen's favorite home, Windsor Castle.

THE RANGER - The final episode focuses on Prince Philip, the longest-serving Ranger of the Great Park in history. In addition to his Ranger duties, the Duke of Edinburgh serves as the president of (and a carriage-driving competitor in) the international Royal Windsor Horse Show. He is also an idea man; he opened the estate’s farm shop and created a new deer park at Windsor.