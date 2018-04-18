Parkland Shooting Survivor’s Family First To File Suit, Claims Negligence

Anthony Borges, the student who was shot five times as he shielded classmates from a gunman at his high school, on Tuesday became the first victim of the Parkland massacre to file a lawsuit.

In a complaint filed in Broward Circuit Court, Borges' family lists seven defendants, including gunman Nikolas Cruz and three mental health centers that treated Cruz before he killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14.

Also named as defendants are the estate of Cruz's dead mother and the couple that took Cruz in after Lynda Cruz died and allowed him to keep weapons, including a legally purchased AR-15, at the home.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, although it remains unclear what assets Cruz has or how much money is in his mother's estate. A judge can force Cruz to hire a private lawyer if it is determined he can afford one.

