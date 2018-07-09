Panel Investigating Parkland Shooting To Get Briefing On Gunman's Behavioral Health History

Nearly five months after a gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, the search for answers continues.

The big-picture question, of course, is how could this have happened?

But within that are all sorts of other questions involving issues such as mental health, guns, school security and police response.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, created in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, shooting, will continue exploring the issues during this week in Broward County. The commission, led by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, will meet for three days and examine issues ranging from law-enforcement radio systems to the state’s Baker Act commitment law for people with mental illnesses.

On Thursday, the commission will hold closed-door sessions to discuss issues related to mental-health treatment provided before the shooting to Nikolas Cruz, the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student charged in the murders.

The commission, which began meeting in April, is expected to continue probing such issues during a series of meetings in August, September, October and November.

