Palm Beach County First In State To Ban Conversion Therapy

By 1 hour ago
  • Flickr/Creative Commons

Palm Beach County is the first county in Florida to ban conversion therapy for minors.

County commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday to ban the controversial form of treatment that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation.

Opponents say the practice is pseudoscience dangerous to gay, lesbian and transgender youth. The American Psychiatric Association also opposes the practice and calls it unethical.

But supporters of conversion therapy argue the ban will infringe on free speech, religious freedom and parental rights.

The vote came after County Attorney Denise Nieman voiced concern that approving the ban could open up the county to a lawsuit.

The Orlando-based nonprofit Liberty Counsel filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month against a similar ban in Tampa.

The ordinance will apply to licensed therapists but not clergy, and will apply to unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County and cities that do not opt out.

Several cities in the county have already barred conversion therapy, including West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

The Palm Beach County ban will take effect as soon as it's filed with the Florida Department of State.

Tags: 
gay rights
LGBTQ Rights
news
Local News
Palm Beach County

Related Content

Miami-Dade Commission Rejects Ban On Gay Conversion Therapy

By Douglas Hanks Oct 3, 2017
Douglas Hanks / Miami Herald

Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday rejected a ban on gay-conversion therapy for minors, saying the proposed crackdown would thrust local government into a parent’s right to make decisions about a child’s mental health and address matters of sexuality within the family.

Conversion Therapy May Soon Be Banned For Florida Kids

By Jordan Michael Nov 19, 2013
ep_jhu / Flickr

  Conversion therapy, which is meant to turn gay people straight, may soon be banned for young people in Florida.

A bill by Sen. Jeff Clemens (D-Lake Worth) would ban conversion therapy for everyone 18 years old and younger, but it would only apply to conversion therapy offered by licensed professionals like psychologists and counselors.

Religious groups and other non-professional organizations would still be able to offer the therapy for young people.

The American Psychological Association says these therapies have not been proven to be effective or safe.

Key West Considers Making Conversion Therapy A Crime

By Jan 4, 2017

The Key West City Commission plans to vote on a proposal to make conversion therapy a crime.


Miami Beach Bans Conversion Therapy For Minors

By Lisann Ramos Jun 9, 2016
Nick Swyter / the Miami Herald

Miami Beach is the latest city in the country to ban a controversial form of therapy that professes to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. The city commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to ban conversion therapy for minors under the age of 18.  And from now on, anyone caught practicing it might be slapped with a fine of two-hundred dollars a day. Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemàn sponsored the ban.