Overseas Highway Closed For Hours By Fatal Crash

  • A fatal crash at mile marker 16 stopped all traffic along the Overseas Highway for hours Friday morning.
The Overseas Highway  — the only route through the Florida Keys — was closed for hours Friday morning by a fatal accident.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. at mile marker 16 in the Lower Keys. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, there were severe injuries and one person was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Just before noon, the Sheriff's Office notified the public that the road was back open, but traffic was stalled approximately 10 miles in both directions. The Overseas Highway has been clogged with traffic all week.

For updates, follow the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or Twitter — or download the agency's app, which provides alerts on traffic delays.

