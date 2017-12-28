Only Three Days Left For Floridians To Sign Up For Obamacare

If you need health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you still have three more days to enroll.

Although the national deadline for open enrollment on Healthcare.gov was Dec. 15, Floridians were given an extended deadline of Dec. 31 because of damages caused by Hurricane Irma.

Those who want to sign up can only do it now via phone at 1-800-318-2596. However, the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida has set up centers where consumers can meet with navigators to walk them through their options and connect them with marketplace representatives.

You can check the locations the Epilepsy Foundation is offering here.

People are able to complete the sign-up process over the phone, but then the marketplace takes up to 30 days to make sure they were eligible for this special enrollment period. After those 30 days, they have 48 hours to enroll by phone in the plan of their choice.

FEMA declared all 67 counties in the state of Florida eligible for emergency assistance after Hurricane Irma. Florida is the state that leads in healthcare.gov sign-ups, with more than 1 million consumers enrolled this year alone.