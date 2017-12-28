Only Three Days Left For Floridians To Sign Up For Obamacare

By 2 hours ago
  • Healthcare.gov

If you need health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you still have three more days to enroll.

Although the national deadline for open enrollment on Healthcare.gov was Dec. 15, Floridians were given an extended deadline of Dec. 31 because of damages caused by Hurricane Irma. 

Those who want to sign up can only do it now via phone at 1-800-318-2596. However, the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida has set up centers where consumers can meet  with navigators to walk them through their options and connect them with marketplace representatives.

You can check the locations the Epilepsy Foundation is offering here.

People are able to complete the sign-up process over the phone, but then the marketplace takes up to 30 days to make sure they were eligible for this special enrollment period. After those 30 days, they have 48 hours to enroll by phone in the plan of their choice.

FEMA declared all 67 counties in the state of Florida  eligible for emergency assistance after Hurricane Irma. Florida is the state that leads in healthcare.gov sign-ups, with more than 1 million consumers enrolled this year alone.

 

Tags: 
obamacare
ACA
Local News
news

Related Content

Obamacare Extension Gives Floridians 2 More Weeks To Sign Up

By Dec 15, 2017

Floridians have two extra weeks to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly 500,000 Floridians Enroll During Obamacare’s First 3 Weeks

By Julio Ochoa Nov 22, 2017

Nearly 500,000 Floridians signed up for an Affordable Care Act plan in the first three weeks of enrollment.

Do I Still Have To Buy Health Insurance? Open Enrollment Questions Answered

By Nov 15, 2017
David Castillo Dominici / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Floridians have until Dec. 15 to buy health insurance through healthcare.gov, and a lot has happened since the last shopping season.

Multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” have failed. Now there’s a proposal to dismantle the health care law through the tax bill. President Donald Trump has already stopped funding some pieces of the Affordable Care Act.

So where does that leave the average consumer?

Robust Health Insurance Sign-Ups Surprise Supporters And Opponents

By Dec 22, 2017

A day after President Trump said the Affordable Care Act "has been repealed," officials reported that 8.8 million Americans have signed up for coverage on the federal insurance exchange for 2018 — nearly reaching the 2017 number in half the sign-up time.

That total is far from complete. Enrollment is still open in parts of seven states, including Florida and Texas, that use the federal HealthCare.gov exchange but were affected by hurricanes earlier this year.

Deadline Is Friday For Most ACA Insurance Sign-Ups, With Important Exceptions

By editor Dec 12, 2017

Open enrollment on the federal health law's marketplace — HealthCare.gov — ends Friday, and most people who want a plan for next year need to meet the deadline.

But some consumers who miss the cutoff could be surprised to learn they have the opportunity to enroll later.

"While a lot of people will be eligible ... I am still worried that a lot of consumers won't know it," says Shelby Gonzales, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.