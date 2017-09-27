Obamacare Rates To Increase By 45 Percent In 2018

Health insurance rates on the Obamacare marketplace in Florida will increase by an average of 45 percent in 2018.



But as in past years, most consumers will not see an out-of-pocket increase because federal subsidies will offset the cost.

Some individuals and families could actually see their out-of-pocket costs decrease slightly, according to information from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The rates that insurance companies filed with the state are going up so much this year because the insurers are not longer counting on special subsidies from the federal government. Those subsidies, called cost sharing reductions, help low income consumers pay for deductibles, co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs.

When Florida Blue filed its rates with the state in June, company officials warned that the rates could increase another 20 percent if the cost sharing reductions went away.

Florida Blue spokeswoman Christie DeNave says her company is now assuming the government will stop funding those reductions.

“We haven't received any assurances that they will be there, so the best way for us to handle that, we felt, was to price our plans as though they will not be there,” DeNave said.

Insurance companies in Florida in 2016 received $1.3 billion in cost sharing reduction payments.

“If those go away, that’s a huge hit to the insurers in this state,” DeNave said.

If the federal government decides to fund the cost sharing reductions in 2018, Florida Blue will readjust its rates, DeNave said.

Since the federal government provides subsidies to keep premiums low for people in the low to moderate income bracket, it’s on the hook for most of the increases.

The Congressional Budget Office released an analysis in August that found that ending the cost sharing reductions would increase the deficit by $194 billion over 10 years.

The plans that will see the biggest increases are the Marketplace’s Silver plans.

Consumers who do not qualify for any subsidies will see those increases passed along to them. But DeNave says they will have an option to buy similar plans that cost less money off the Marketplace.

Florida Blue estimates that 7 percent of its roughly 1 million Marketplace consumers will see significant premium increases in 2018, said Dave Pizzo Florida Blue market president for the Tampa Bay area.

Roughly 16,000 of those consumers live in the Tampa Bay area.

