Nursing Home Where 8 Died Had Emergency Plan, No Mention Of Air Conditioning

By Carol Marbin Miller & Elizabeth Koh 19 hours ago
  • Al Diaz / Miami Herald

When the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills submitted its 43-page emergency management plan to county administrators in July, it included details on how the home would maintain clean linen, distribute canned food and ensure residents had access to hand sanitizers.

It made no mention of how residents would be kept cool if the home’s power was lost.

That was a tragic oversight: On Wednesday, health regulators said, eight residents of the rehabilitation center succumbed to cardiac and respiratory failure after a portable air cooling system malfunctioned.

Read more with our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
Hurricane Irma
Local News
Hollywood
Broward County
nursing home
hurricane

Related Content

School Reopenings In South Florida After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff Sep 15, 2017
mcd.edu

After being out of class for more than a week, some South Florida public schools are getting ready to swing back open the doors.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Saturday all teachers and students must go back to school on Monday, Sept. 18. Students in Palm Beach Schools will also resume Monday.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said they would make a decision late Saturday or early Sunday about reopening. 

What's Happening In The Florida Keys: Dispatches After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff 19 hours ago
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Williams / U.S. Coast Guard

WLRN News and its partners have reporters on the ground throughout the islands. We will be posting their updates as they come in. 

Heat Illness Can Be Deadly For Seniors Without Power

By Sep 14, 2017

For the millions of people who are still without power across Florida, heat illness can be a concern.  

Nursing Home Where 8 Died In Sweltering Heat Had Poor Record With State Regulators

By Carol Marbin Miller & Charles Rabin & David J. Neal & CAITLIN OSTROFF Sep 14, 2017
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

A Hollywood nursing home with a troubled history became a sweltering death trap Wednesday when a portable air cooler malfunctioned. Before the day was over, eight residents lay dead.

Memorial Regional Hospital’s emergency room was directly across the street.

Hollywood police have begun a criminal investigation into the deaths at Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills. The Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Children & Families have begun their own investigations.