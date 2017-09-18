Nursing Home industry Plans Summit After Scott’s Generator Rule

Florida’s nursing home industry will hold a summit Friday in Tallahassee to discuss Gov. Rick Scott’s emergency rule requiring increased generator capacity to help nursing homes in a disaster, according to the Miami Herald.



Industry leaders expressed initial support for the rule, but were concerned about how to implement it, especially at the end of the hurricane season, the Herald reported.

The governor proposed the rules after eight people died at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills following Hurricane Irma. The center lost power and did not have air conditioning.

