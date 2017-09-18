Nursing Home industry Plans Summit After Scott’s Generator Rule

By 5 hours ago
  • Flickr

Florida’s nursing home industry will hold a summit Friday in Tallahassee to discuss Gov. Rick Scott’s emergency rule requiring increased generator capacity to help nursing homes in a disaster, according to the Miami Herald.

Industry leaders expressed initial support for the rule, but were concerned about how to implement it, especially at the end of the hurricane season, the Herald reported.

The governor proposed the rules after eight people died at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills following Hurricane Irma. The center lost power and did not have air conditioning.

Copyright 2017 Health News Florida. To see more, visit Health News Florida.

Tags: 
nursing home
florida hurricanes
hurricane
Hurricane Irma
Local News
news

Related Content

Hollywood Nursing Home Where Eight Died Wasn't On Priority List For Power Restoration

By 21 hours ago
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

The nursing home where residents died following a hurricane-induced air conditioning outage was not on the priority list for power restoration, according to the facility's utility provider and Broward County officials.

Emergency responders confirmed eight deaths last Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, three days after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the facility's air conditioning system.

8 Dead, Others Evacuated At Hollywood Nursing Home Without Power After Irma

By DAVID J. NEAL AND CAITLIN OSTROFF Sep 13, 2017
CAITLIN OSTROFF / Miami Herald

Eight Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to authorities at the scene.


After Irma: Sixty-four Florida Nursing Homes Still Without Power

By Christine Stapleton Sep 14, 2017
Miami Herald

The number of nursing homes in Florida still without power stood at 64 midday Thursday — down from about 400 that lost power due to Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Health Care Association.