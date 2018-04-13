Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup

Northwestern Students Keep Spirit Of Youth Activism Going

By & Alex Gonzalez 1 hour ago
  • Students from Northwestern High march into the Liberty Square neighborhood where four young men were shot Sunday afternoon.
    Miami Herald

Kimson Green, a sophomore at Northwestern Senior High School about to be inducted into the National Honor Society, was shot and killed on Sunday, April 7.  According to police, gunfire erupted while Green was talking with friends in front of an apartment building in Liberty City.

Read More: Miami Northwestern Students Walk Out In Memory Of Slain Classmate

On Tuesday, hundreds of Northwestern students walked out and marched to protest gun violence. Teachers and staff joined as they walked through the housing project where the shooting happened.

It’s the latest case of school protests over gun violence – except it has happened in a neighborhood that has frequently experienced that violence a lot. Still, it represents the renewed energy of student activism that has defined the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.

On this week’s The Florida Roundup, WLRN’s Tom Hudson hosts a panel of station reporters, including Jessica Bakeman, Nadege Green and Caitie Switalski. They discuss the different responses to these acts of violence and how they're setting the stage for school safety initiatives.

This post will be updated.

