New Year, New Shows, New WLRN !

Monday January 9th at 9pm

A charming series based on the true story of the Mottershead family who, despite staunch opposition and huge personal sacrifice, founded Chester Zoo in the 1930s.

PREMIERE EPISODE: George Mottershead is a man who has lost his way. Haunted by memories of combat in the Great War, he now finds himself living with his wife and two daughters in his parents' cramped home above the family grocery store. While delivering goods by the docks one day, he spots an unwanted squirrel monkey and a camel about to be put down in the quarantine bay. George can't bear to let them suffer so takes them both home to his parents' backyard instead - much to the family's bewilderment.

Monday January 9th at 10pm

As coroner, Jane Kennedy’s job is to investigate sudden or unexplained deaths in this beautiful English coastal community. While Jane is talented and tenacious in seeking justice for the dead, her personal life is a bit more haphazard!

PREMIERE EPISODE: Jane is woken by a call from Clint telling her that a boy Steve Kernan has been found dead at the base of a lighthouse. Jane then finds that her daughter Beth has snuck out of the house and is at a sunrise beach party. At the scene, Davey tells Jane that a text message to Steve's mother, May, suggests suicide but a devastated teenage girl turns up at the Coroner's Office telling Jane that Steve would never have killed himself.

Tuesday January 10th at 9pm

Kenneth Branagh stars as Swedish detective Kurt Wallander, investigating a series of violent and terrifying murders in the beautiful setting of Skane in southern Sweden.

PREMIERE EPISODE: Sidetracked - A young woman burns herself to death in front of Wallander. Later a former politician is found brutally murdered – killed with an axe and scalped. As the deaths continue, the victims killed in similar ways, Wallander must reveal the link between the cases.

Thursday January 12th at 9pm

Set in the 1870’s, a mother and her two children move out of their village home into a remote shanty town following the death of her husband. The town, filled with prostitutes, vagabonds and other unsavory characters, is full of secrets and is a place where love can flourish.

PREMIERE EPISODE: Recently widowed Annie Quaintain sells her home and possessions to pay off her late husband's debts. Looking for work and a place to stay, Annie and her two children set off for Culverdale Valley, where an enormous viaduct is being built.

Thursday January 12th at 10pm

Detective Inspector Sandra Pullman is back heading up her team of retired detectives who don’t always do things by the book, but always get results. This motley crew of retired police officers re-opens troublesome cases that were never laid to rest.

PREMIERE EPISODE: Old Fossils - When pathologist Bob Ruxton is suspended on the grounds of negligence UCOS are forced to reopen one of his cases. Dr Bernard Fletcher, a seniorpaleontologist specializing in fossil birds at the Natural History Museum was found dead following a corporate event in the Central Hall. The original autopsy stated his death was the result of a fall, but a new examination of the post mortem suggests he sustained a single blow to the head.

January 13th at 9pm

Robert Bridge is a psychology lecturer, grieving the loss of his young son. A specialist in the study of psychic mediums, Robert is invited to an ‘evening of clairvoyance’ where he meets Alison Mundy. Alison is reluctant and troubled, she is a far cry from the fraudulent psychics that Robert is used to.



PREMIERE EPISODE: More Than Meets The Eye - Alison Mundy has seen spirits since she was a child and after a near death experience they are beginning to take over her life. She has moved to Bristol in an attempt to start afresh, but it hasn’t worked and as she lies awake at night she can’t escape the voices that cry out to her. When Alison’s readings provoke an adverse reaction in one of Robert’s students he begins to study her with the intention of writing a book about her. But Robert is completely thrown when Alison claims to the see the spirit of his own dead son Josh who was killed in a car accident two years earlier.