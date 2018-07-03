New Florida Laws, Growing Food In Outer Space, Neymar Mural & Inspire305 Grants

Elizabeth Koh is a Miami Herald reporter based in Tallahassee, Florida, who has been reporting on a number of new state laws that went into effect July 1. The laws include limits on painkiller prescriptions, giving kids that are bullied the option to leave school and a restriction on marriage licenses for those younger than 18. Koh joined Sundial to break down each law and what it means to the state of Florida.

Carl Lewis is the director of The Fairchild Botanical Garden, an education-based botanical garden dedicated to exploring, explaining and conserving the world of tropical plants. Fairchild received a new $750,000 grant from NASA to create a 'makerspace' for developing food that can be grown in outer space. The food is grown by students and will be open for experimentation to the public. Lewis joined Sundial to talk about the plans for the makerspace and the food being grown and tested for outer space.

Spectacular pre-dawn launch of @SpaceX CRS-15 carrying seeds of edible plants selected by @MDCPS students @FairchildGarden. Extra dwarf pak choi & dragoon lettuce performed well in @GrowBeyondEarth classroom experiments— Now we’ll see how they grow on @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/otrJEO8wQ0 — Carl Lewis (@carllewis) June 29, 2018

Branda Odums is the muralist behind the massive mural in Brickell of the Brazilian fútbol star Neymar. On Monday, Brazil knocked off Mexico in the World Cup to advance to the quarterfinals. The painting is one of four large murals in cities across the country commissioned just in time for the World Cup. Odums joined Sundial to talk about the soccer mural.

Amy Renshaw is the co-founder of Code Art and Cristina Rodriguez is the co-founder of Mind & Melody. Both organizations were winners of the inaugural Inspire305 grant. CodeArt is focused on getting more young girls involved in coding and computer science to increase gender parity in the STEM field. Mind & Melody brings children into senior homes to perform music. Renshaw and Rodriguez joined Sundial to discuss their programs and how they plan to use the grant money.