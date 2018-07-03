Related Program: 
New Florida Laws, Growing Food In Outer Space, Neymar Mural & Inspire305 Grants

By Alejandra Martinez 1 hour ago
    Students from the Fairchild Challange testing plants for outer space.
    Fairchild Garden

Elizabeth Koh is a Miami Herald reporter based in Tallahassee, Florida, who has been reporting on a number of new state laws that went into effect July 1. The laws include limits on painkiller prescriptions, giving kids that are bullied the option to leave school and a restriction on marriage licenses for those younger than 18. Koh joined Sundial to break down each law and what it means to the state of Florida.

Carl Lewis is the director of The Fairchild Botanical Garden, an education-based botanical garden dedicated to exploring, explaining and conserving the world of tropical plants. Fairchild received a new $750,000 grant from NASA to create a 'makerspace' for developing food that can be grown in outer space. The food is grown by students and will be open for experimentation to the public. Lewis joined Sundial to talk about the plans for the makerspace and the food being grown and tested for outer space.  

Branda Odums is the muralist behind the massive mural in Brickell of the Brazilian fútbol star Neymar. On Monday, Brazil knocked off Mexico in the World Cup to advance to the quarterfinals. The painting is one of four large murals in cities across the country commissioned just in time for the World Cup. Odums joined Sundial to talk about the soccer mural.

Amy Renshaw is the co-founder of Code Art and Cristina Rodriguez is the co-founder of Mind & Melody. Both organizations were winners of the inaugural Inspire305 grant. CodeArt is focused on getting more young girls involved in coding and computer science to increase gender parity in the STEM field. Mind & Melody brings children into senior homes to perform music. Renshaw and Rodriguez joined Sundial to discuss their programs and how they plan to use the grant money. 

New Florida Laws: Marriage Age, Opioids, Criminal Records

Most new laws approved during Florida's recent legislative session took effect Sunday with the start of the state's fiscal year.

The new statutes have an effect on Floridians of all ages, from bullying in schools to providing further protections against seniors.

The Racial Climate at Miami Country Day School, World Cup Exhibit, Coral Gables Record Label

WLRN Education reporter Jessica Bakeman spent time talking to black students at Miami Country Day School, a private institution with a predominantly white student body. According to the students, racism presents itself in many ways.

Bakeman reports on Sundial:

U.S. Soccer Fans Now 'Free Agents' For FIFA World Cup 2018

The first few matches of this year’s FIFA World Cup have been seismic.

Mexico literally shook the ground after beating Germany –a highlight for some fans like Susan Dirgins-Friend, who's from California and lives in Davie.

"Though I am not Latin, Mexico, Mexicans and Mexican Americans are close to my heart," she says.

Planning For Mars: South Florida Students Talk Space Botany With Astronauts Aboard Space Station

As part of a project to find the best edible plants to grow in space, NASA has turned to South Florida students.

High school and middle schoolers participating in the Fairchild Challenge educational competition are helping select food plants appropriate for growing aboard a spacecraft by conducting plant experiments, specially designed through the Growing Beyond Earth partnership between the space agency and the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. 