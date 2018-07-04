A New Casino With Jai Alai Has Just Been Approved By The State To Be Built In Downtown Miami

State regulators have approved the development of a new casino in the Edgewater neighborhood, just north of downtown Miami, the website Florida Politics reported early this morning.

In an attached letter dated July 3, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued what is known as a “summer jai alai” permit for a new gambling facility on a seven acre property, spanning multiple city blocks. The facility would span the 2900 block to the 3100 block on the east side of Biscayne Boulevard.

Under the state statue cited in the decision, the “summer jai alai” permit allows for gambling on jai alai games on the site between May 1 and November 30 of each year, but states that gambling “shall never be permitted to be operated during the jai alai winter season.”

In Miami-Dade and Broward, “summer jai alai’ permits are sought out because “ at a minimum they allow a facility to open a cardroom and offer simulcast betting,” reported Florida Politics.

The facility will be operated by the company West Flagler Associates, which owns and operates Magic City Casino and the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Racing & Poker in Bonita Springs. The company expects to employ between 300-350 people.

“We’re very happy, and looking forward to employing people and creating someplace new in downtown Miami,” Izzy Havenick, West Flagler Associate’s vice president of political affairs, told Florida Politics. He said the new facility doesn’t have a name or a site plan yet, but that with the permit accepted, planning will now move forward.

Company representatives were not available for further comment on Wednesday due to the public holiday.