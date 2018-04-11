Neither Trump Nor Maduro Will Be At The Summit Of The Americas. Hallelujah!

COMMENTARY

When President Trump announced this week that he won’t attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru on Friday and Saturday, a lot of Latin America watchers reacted with indignation if not outrage.

An insult to our New World neighbors! A blown opportunity to mend hemispheric fences! We won’t get to see Donald and Melania not hold hands in historic Lima!

Sorry, you should be popping champagne corks instead, folks.

I’ve covered Summits of the Americas since the first was held here in Miami a quarter century ago. Believe me: Donald Trump not attending the Summit of the Americas is the best thing that ever happened to the Summit of the Americas.

But it’s even better than that. Not only will Trump not be there; Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been barred from attending.

Meaning – hallelujah! – a Summit of the Americas without Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro. My message to the western hemisphere’s other heads of state who’ll be in Lima this weekend is the one Tom Hanks whispered to Matt Damon at the end of “Saving Private Ryan”:

Earn this.

Trump and Maduro embody the foul, retro impulses that have plagued and polarized inter-American relations for centuries. So why would we want them trolling the hemisphere's most important diplomatic gathering?

Earn this remarkable good fortune, Señores Presidentes, because with Donny and Nicky out of the picture in Lima, you can make this an unusually meaningful summit. While Trump and Maduro sit at home in the 20th century, you can push the Americas into the 21st.

I mean that literally. Trump and Maduro each embody the foul, retro impulses that have plagued and polarized inter-American relations ever since Washington and Bolívar drove Britain and Spain back across the Atlantic two centuries ago. So why would we want them trolling the most important diplomatic gathering on this side of the Atlantic?

Trump has only one agenda regarding Latin America and the Caribbean. He aims to scapegoat what he calls a “shithole” region and its “rapist” citizens for every economic woe and social resentment his right-wing/white-wing U.S. supporters want him to avenge. In Trump World, Latin American trade deals, immigration and drugs are responsible for Americans’ stagnant wages, dwindling demographic hegemony and the opioid crisis ravaging their communities.

Maduro, meanwhile, has only one mangy rabbit in his top hat. He wants to blame the U.S. for the deadly economic catastrophe he and his dimwitted, dictatorial socialist revolution have inflicted on Venezuela, leaving South America’s most oil-rich nation on the brink of starvation. On Planet Maduro, yanqui imperialism – not loony leftism – is the culprit behind Venezuela’s harrowing medicine shortages, its collapsed oil industry and the more than 100 regime opponents sitting in jail.

CONSTITUTIONAL MOCKERY

But it’s not just their vulgar, authoritarian populism that would make Trump and Maduro such toxic presences at the summit. Their roadshows would also undermine this edition of the gathering’s marquee theme: fighting corruption.

That means promoting transparent, institutional democratic governance – a goal Latin America has gotten more serious about in this century, especially as countries like Brazil start putting powerful politicos behind bars on corruption charges for the first time in their histories. (Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva went to prison last weekend.)

Nothing could distract more obnoxiously from that summit project than to have Trump and Maduro on hand. Corruption is a byword of each man’s administration – whether it’s the Russia investigation, porn star payoffs and myriad ethics probes hanging over Trump’s; or the epic oil-wealth embezzlement, narco-state criminality and food-for-votes schemes that brand Maduro’s.

And just as corrosive as their pop-your-eyes venality is their in-your-face mockery of constitutional values.

While Trump calls for tougher U.S. libel laws when someone hurts his feelings, demonizes media and threatens to fire special prosecutors when they displease him – or labels opponents treasonous when they don’t clap during his speeches – Maduro has beaten his legislative and judicial branches into lap dogs, unleashed paramilitary goons on opposition leaders – and is holding a snap presidential election next month that’s rigged so heavily in his favor most of the world has already dismissed the results.

Some argue that attending the Lima summit might at least shame Trump and Maduro into cleaning up their acts. But you can’t shame men as shameless as Donald and Nicolás.

So don’t bemoan their absence. As citizens of the Americas, let’s celebrate it.

Let’s earn it.