Navy Dolphins Practice In Key West How To Find Mines In The Ocean

By 5 minutes ago
  • Dolphins from the Navy's marine mammal program have been training in Key West for the last three weeks.
    Dolphins from the Navy's marine mammal program have been training in Key West for the last three weeks.
    Mark Hedden / WLRN

Constellation is an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, but she spends most of her time in the Pacific. She's part of the Navy's marine mammal program, based in San Diego.

For the last three weeks, though, Constellation and three of her fellow team members have been training in Key West. Their job is to find mines on the ocean floor and drop transponders that allow human crews to safely retrieve them.

"They're really good at finding stuff," said Bob Olds, business manager for the marine mammal program. "Probably their most impressive capability is their ability to find objects that are completely buried underneath the seafloor."

Dolphins that are part of the U.S. Navy's marine mammal program are transported from San Diego to Key West aboard a C-17 aircraft.
Credit Trice Denny / Naval Air Station Key West

In recent years the Navy has taken the marine mammals to Hawaii for warm weather training in waters with reefs, but decided to go to Naval Air Station Key West this year.

"We like to introduce them to different environments as part of their training cycle," he said. "They get the warm water, they get the reef type environment, which we don't have in San Diego, the coral heads and things. We're working with their sonar so different sonar pictures are good for them to get trained up against them and here, you've got a pretty cluttered bottom when it comes to the coral heads."

For Cmdr. John Fairweather — call sign Stormy — this team is just like the other special operations teams that he helps train at Naval Air Station Key West. Fairweather is the station's surface and subsurface operations officer, which means he's responsible for the 33,000 square miles of the Naval Air Station's range once people are out of the air and touch the water. Special ops teams like Navy SEALs often train in Key West.

"They're amazing, to watch these animals work and do the job that they do," Fairweather said. "They're part of the whole team of special operations and they have their niche to fill."

That niche is one that some people hope will soon be filled by machines, not animals. Rick Trout is a former Navy dolphin trainer who lives in the Keys and has organized rallies outside the training area in San Diego.

"We've got better technology," Trout said. "And Lord knows, we've got to save our tax dollars and put them towards good national security instead of depending on Flipper for national security."

Olds says machines will eventually replace the marine mammals — but the technology isn't there yet.

Tags: 
marine mammals
U.S. Navy
Key West
news
Dolphins

Related Content

Scientists Link Dolphin Deaths in Gulf to 2010 BP Spill

By May 21, 2015

In a new study, a team of scientists says there’s a definite link between the massive BP oil spill in 2010 and a record number of dolphin deaths along the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The scientists said large numbers of dead bottlenose dolphins found stranded along shores since the spill suffered from lung and adrenal lesions caused by swimming in oil-contaminated seas.

The research paper backs up previous findings linking dolphin deaths to the oil spill.

National Aquarium Announces Plans For North America's First Dolphin Sanctuary

By Jun 15, 2016

Baltimore's National Aquarium has announced plans to create an oceanside dolphin sanctuary, billed as the first of its kind for the marine mammals in North America.

The aquarium says it hopes to move its colony of eight Atlantic bottlenose dolphins to an outdoor facility with natural seawater by 2020. A team is currently scouting locations in Florida and the Caribbean for the habitat, which they are calling "a new option for human care of dolphins."

Activists Say Ending SeaWorld Orca Shows Not Enough

By Nov 12, 2015

Animal rights activists applauded SeaWorld's plans to end its orca shows at its San Diego park but said the company should phase out its captivity of killer whales altogether.

Old Key West Navy Yard To Become New City Park

By Jul 6, 2015
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The land along Key West's western shore was one of the first areas of the island to be developed, when the U.S. Navy established a base there in the 1820s. It eventually became known as Truman Annex, after the president who liked to vacation in Key West. Now it's called the Truman Waterfront, and it's set to become a new park for the city.

Key West Mayor Craig Cates says it's always been an important part of the city.

Blue Angels Alight In Keys For Free Air Show

By Mar 31, 2016
Mark Hedden / For WLRN

  When six yellow-and-blue FA-18 Hornets flew over Duval Street in formation Thursday morning, islanders knew what it meant.

The Blue Angels had arrived.

The U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron flew from its home base in Pensacola to Naval Air Station Key West to serve as the star attraction at this weekend's Southernmost Air Spectacular. The show, which will be held  Saturday and Sunday, features an array of military and civilian aircraft performing aerobatic maneuvers and stunts.