Mystery, Mayhem and Men

8pm 800 WORDS - Comedy/Drama

Weld has grown more accepting of the Turner presence, but George will have to work hard to integrate his family fully into the community. Focusing on life in town proves even more challenging as he and son Arlo must look to the outside world to bring back daughter Shay, who has run off to Sydney in search of a more cosmopolitan scene. Between healing a fractured family and managing the antics of his neighbors, George has his hands full, and new romantic interest only complicates things further.

IN THIS EPISODE - George lands a scoop on the first day of his new job at the newspaper, but why is he under orders not to write about an eight-year-old mystery that's gripping Weld?

9pm JACK IRISH - Crime Drama - A former criminal lawyer turned private investigator and debt collector.



BLACK TIDE: Life’s gone pear-shaped for Jack Irish. For one, he's back to Chinese take out after his girlfriend, Linda abondoned him to pursue a career in Syndney. He has no shortage of friends, but family members are few and far between. His wife was murdered by an ex-client and his father is a fading photo on the pubs football wall of fame. So when Des Connors, the last link to his dad, calls to ask for help in the matter of a missing son, Jack is more than happy to lend a hand. But sometimes prodigal sons go missing for a reason... As Jack begins to dig, he discovers that Gary Connors was a man with something to hide, and his friends are people with yet darker and even more deadly secrets.