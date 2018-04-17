A murder without a body

8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - Detective Inspector Richard Poole hates sun, sea and sand, so he is less than pleased when he finds himself assigned to the island paradise of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean.



A confession of murder proves problematic for DI Richard Poole and the team when a wife admits to killing her husband but the body is nowhere to be found. Can Richard solve the mystery? And could his feelings be clouding his judgment?

9pm INSIDE CHRISTIE'S: THE WORLD'S BIGGEST AUCTION HOUSE - Documentary - A two-part series following business at Christie's, the world's largest auction house, as staff, experts, advisers and buyers set art trends, prices and records.



Global president Jussi Pilkannien and his team chart the highs and lows of auctions in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. It is a story full of drama as we find out if Brexit spooked the art market and if Christie's' big push into Asia is paying off.